March 07, 2018

This is why your doctor won't prescribe antibiotics for a cold

By Julia Aspen, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross
Wellness Antibiotics

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Common Cold Remedies File Art/PhillyVoice

We’ve all been there – you wake up feeling achy, your nose is running, and you’re sneezing nonstop. You go to the doctor in hopes of being prescribed an antibiotic to make you feel better, but you end up leaving the office empty-handed. You may remember being prescribed antibiotics for something like strep throat in the past, so what’s different this time? Believe it or not, there’s a clear distinction between a virus (such as the common cold) and a bacterial infection — and antibiotics don’t work for both.

Viral vs. bacterial infections

Although both viral and bacterial infections can be spread in similar ways and have a lot of the same symptoms, they aren’t as alike as you may think. Bacteria are microorganisms that live everywhere (i.e. the air and water) and aren’t always harmful to humans. Viruses, on the other hand, are much smaller, and need a living host (AKA your body) to survive. Viruses are the culprits of illness most of the time. They cause an immune response in your body and typically clear up on their own with time.

If you contract a virus, it’s important to be as kind to your body as possible while you recuperate. This means getting a lot of rest, drinking plenty of fluids, and taking appropriate doses of pain and fever relievers. Ask your doctor about over-the-counter medications that can help relieve many of the symptoms.

Antibiotics don’t cure viruses

Simply put, antibiotics cannot kill a virus. The reason? The “machinery” in viruses and bacteria are different, meaning their structure and replication processes are not the same. Antibiotics only have the ability to target the machinery in bacteria, rendering them useless when it comes to killing a virus. Taking an antibiotic when you don’t need it can cause bacteria to become resistant to treatment when you actually do have a serious infection.

If you’ve recently come down with something, your doctor will be able to conclude whether you should be prescribed antibiotics or not. If you do have a viral infection like a cold, don’t be discouraged by a lack of antibiotics — your cold will get better in time. And once you’re feeling like yourself again, remember to practice these healthy habits to avoid getting sick in the future!

Julia Aspen, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Read more Wellness Antibiotics Philadelphia Viruses Medication Doctor Prescription Drugs Healthy Living Sickness

Just In

Must Read

Criminal Justice

They performed community service with the judge who sentenced them
Judge Scott DiClaudio

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 2.0
030618TavonAustin

Holidays

15+ ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2018
Stock_Carroll - The Irish Pub

Sixers

5 observations from Sixers' comfortable road win over Charlotte Hornets
030718-BenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Where to find snow day specials in Philly
Carroll - Snow

Weather

For Mother Nature, an early feint followed by a potent punch
Carroll - March nor'easter snow

Escapes

Limited - Colloseum in Italy

$1895 -- Italy 11-City Guided Trip for 12 Nights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.