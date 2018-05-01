May 01, 2018

Yoga on the Banks returns for fifth season

Kicking off this weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Stock_Carroll - Warrior 2 yoga pose Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A person does the warrior 2 yoga pose near the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

Now that the weather has turned warm and sunny, step out of the studio and join an outdoor fitness class.

Yoga on the Banks will begin its fifth season Saturday, May 5.

Yogis are invited to donation-based classes by the Schuylkill River four days a week. Check out the schedule below.

• Saturdays: 11 a.m.
• Sundays: 11 a.m.
• Tuesdays: 6 p.m.
• Thursdays: 6 p.m.

Remember to bring a mat, water and however much you wish to donate. Meet at 25th and Locust streets.

Yoga on the Banks 2018

Beginning Saturday, May 5
Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Schuylkill River Banks
S. 25th Street and Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

Some taxes, fees additional.