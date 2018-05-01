Yoga on the Banks returns for fifth season

Now that the weather has turned warm and sunny, step out of the studio and join an outdoor fitness class.

Yoga on the Banks will begin its fifth season Saturday, May 5.

Yogis are invited to donation-based classes by the Schuylkill River four days a week. Check out the schedule below.

• Saturdays: 11 a.m.

• Sundays: 11 a.m.

• Tuesdays: 6 p.m.

• Thursdays: 6 p.m.

Remember to bring a mat, water and however much you wish to donate. Meet at 25th and Locust streets.

