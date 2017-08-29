Five easy ways to boost your metabolism

Have you ever heard someone say “It’s easy for me to stay thin because I have a really fast metabolism” or “I have trouble losing weight because my metabolism is so slow?” You probably have, and you may be wondering whether these statements are facts or myth.

Metabolism is how our bodies transform what we eat and drink into energy. While metabolism is not solely at fault for our size, it is responsible for how our bodies grow, heal, reproduce, and react to our environments and diets – and all of these processes require energy. Even the tiniest mechanisms of our bodies, like the firing of neurons that allow you to read a clock and tell time, need energy to happen. Ever feel groggy or like you have brain fog? Boosting your metabolism can help further eliminate those moments of fatigue.

Here are five really easy ways to start boosting your metabolism:

1. Bring on the protein

Getting enough protein throughout the day is key to a healthy metabolism. Protein increases your metabolic rate by 15 to 30 percent as you digest it and can curb cravings by helping you feel full. Because our metabolism slows down while we sleep, breakfast is a great way to sneak in some extra protein. Avoid breakfast foods that are high in sugar and go for high protein goods (like scrambled eggs or Greek yogurt) to keep your energy levels more balanced throughout the day.

2. Give green tea a go

Did you know you can boost your metabolism and get a jolt of caffeine at the same time? A study published in The Journal of American College Nutrition concluded that “Green tea beverage consumption or extract supplementation for 8 weeks significantly decreased body weight and BMI” in overweight subjects. It also can help reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and dementia. Green tea is a tasty and simple way to help your body and your metabolism; opt for 4 cups throughout the day or two capsules with your meal to experience the benefits.

3. Spice up your life

Adding hot peppers into your diet is both delicious and beneficial to weight loss. That same sweat on your brow from your favorite spicy dish raises your body temperature and boosts your body’s fat burning processes. An added bonus? We tend to eat spicy food more slowly, and this can help us feel more full after a spicy meal.

4. Sleep in to slim down

We all feel better and focus more easily when we get enough sleep, but did you know that sleep is also related to your metabolic processes? Our metabolism slows down while we sleep; therefore, a lack of sleep can affect our glucose levels, which can lead to obesity and diabetes. If you're one of the 30 percent of adults who gets less than six hours of sleep a night, try hitting the sheets earlier or pushing back that alarm to reap the full benefits of good night’s rest.

5. Laugh out loud

Yes, you read that right – it’s possible to laugh your way to better health! Studies show that laughing can boost your metabolism because it elevates your heart rate and increases your energy expenditure. So turn on your favorite sitcom or give your best friend a call — just 10 to 15 minutes a day of genuine laughter is all it takes turn up your energy expenditure 10 to 20 percent.