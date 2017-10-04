Five Halloween attractions you have to try this season

Leaves turning colors and a chill in the air can only mean one thing: Fall is upon us. And cooler temperatures aren’t the only thing to run a chill down your spine this season. Halloween in our region provides the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors with festive spookiness. While the words “New Jersey” alone may strike fear in the heart of many Philadelphians, a short trip across the Delaware River gives access to some of the best Halloween attractions as well.

Here are five attractions you can’t miss this October:

311 Harrison Ave., Blackwood, NJ 08012

Start your Halloween tour in Blackwood, New Jersey. Starting on Oct. 14 and continuing every Friday and Saturday night up until Halloween, Psycho Trail is the slasher movie come to life. It's perfect for any Halloween film buff looking for their fears to leap off the screen. Along this outdoor haunted walk, you’ll encounter plenty of clowns, zombies, chain saws and, not to mention, demented psychos! One thing about Psycho Trail that isn’t terrifying: It’s free of charge, and any donations made go to the American Cancer Society.

134 Landing St., Southampton, NJ 08088

Don’t let the name fool you: You’ll probably be running at this attraction in Burlington County’s Southampton — only 20 minutes from Center City. Walk of Fear is like a Halloween theme park that combines 13 different themed areas into one continuous haunt, including Blood Beach, Toxic Tubes, 3D Haunted Hallway and Blacklight Forest. Visitors will end their frightening (and super fun) walk in a twisted maze called Bamboo Forest, where they’re sure to experience the types of scares that will have them sleeping with the lights on.

11 Oak Ave., New Gretna, NJ 08087

Halloween adventures need not be contained to the evening. From Oct. 18-20, the entire family can travel to New Gretna, New Jersey. During the day, enjoy kid-friendly activities like vendors, crafts and other fall-themed festivities. At night, the park turns terrifying with haunted train rides passing through spooky themed areas. With the fun and ease of a hayride in a unique setting, this attraction is perfect for Halloween fans looking for something a little different.

508 Lakeland Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012

This annual haunted hayride is scarily good fun and another family-friendly activity. The hayride passes through the woods at the Lakeland Complex in Blackwood, New Jersey. While safely on the ride, you will encounter ghouls, goblins, witches and ghosts. Throughout the late morning and early afternoon, pumpkin-patch hayrides are available for children — a great way to get everyone out and enjoying the gorgeous fall foliage! If your young ones really want to get in on the fun, there’s a daily costume parade where they can show off their own terrifying looks.

3 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103

Mark your calendars and be sure to attend this one-day event on Oct. 28 from 1-4 p.m. Goblins in the Garden offers a fall-filled family-friendly excursion that won’t be forgotten. Children are welcome to arrive in costume for a “howling good time.” With a haunted train ride featuring characters throughout the garden, kids will love being outdoors while enjoying the festivities. For a hint of sweetness just before Halloween, kids can go trick-or-treating during the costume parade.

