Indego through Philly: Five essential stops for art lovers

Philadelphia offers art-minded visitors an experience like none other. Instead of elbowing aside other tourists in overcrowded galleries for a glimpse at a painting, museum-goers in Philadelphia can enjoy masterpieces from all epochs in a more relaxed environment. Since many of the city’s museums are located along the gorgeous Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the scenery outside of their walls rivals the beauty of the works within.

And with Indego, Philly’s new bike share program, riders easily can cruise along the “most artistic mile in the country,” and take in the creations along the way. For the art lovers, Indego offers easy access to works from antiquity to the post-modern. Here are just a few of the destinations that are accessible through Indego:

Philadelphia Museum of Art (Philadelphia Museum of Art Indego Station, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.)

(File Art / For PhillyVoice)

The crown jewel of the Parkway, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is one of the largest art museums in the world. Its collection contains art from around the globe, spanning centuries of human history and culture. Showcasing everything from modern classics by Warhol and Cy Twombly to Van Gogh’s famous Sunflowers to Renaissance masterpieces to ancient treasures from Asia, the PMA’s scope is nearly unparalleled.

A must-see for any art lover or visitor, the museum is open every day, except Mondays, and regularly hosts special events and classes. Admission also allows ticket holders access to the nearby Rodin Museum and the neighboring Perelman building. As an added bonus: The PMA’s Indego station is nestled at the base of the famous “Rocky Steps,” so riders can get some extra exercise.

The Barnes Foundation (Free Library of Philadelphia Central Library Indego station, 302 N. 19th Street)

(File Art / For PhillyVoice)

The Barnes Foundation’s relocation to the Parkway in 2012 was nothing short of historic. Dr. Barnes’ assemblage of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist masterpieces from artists like Cezanne, Matisse, Picasso, Renoir, Van Gogh, and Rousseau is the most comprehensive in the world. Housed in a modern structure whose interior attempts to replicate the original Barnes museum in suburban, Merion, Pennsylvania, the collection is unlike anything else on Earth. Tickets are a must for this highly in-demand art experience.

Rodin Museum (Rodin Museum Indego station, 2170 Hamilton St.)

(File Art / For PhillyVoice)

You might not have guessed it, but Philadelphia’s Rodin Museum is home to the largest collection of sculptures by Auguste Rodin anywhere outside of Paris. After a three- year, $9 million restoration, the Museum’s doors reopened in 2012. The gallery features more than 140 bronze, plaster and marble sculptures spanning the artist’s entire career. The Museum’s gardens are a work of art in their own right; the meticulously landscaped grounds are a picturesque setting for The Thinker and The Gates of Hell, two of Rodin’s most famous works. The Rodin Museum is open every day, except Tuesdays, and entrance is included with admission to the PMA.

Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (Municipal Services Building Plaza Indego Station, 1401 JFK Boulevard)

(File Art / For PhillyVoice)

Both a school and a museum, PAFA is internationally renowned for its collection of 19th- and 20th-century paintings and sculptures from American artists. Founded in 1805 by painter Charles Wilson Peale, PAFA is now comprised of two buildings – the magnificent Victorian Furness-Hewitt Building and the modern Samuel M.V. Hamilton building. The Academy’s permanent and rotating exhibitions from renowned alumni and others are split between the two and promise visitors an unmatched view of artistic education and its mesmerizing results.

Penn Museum (University City Indego Station, 3051 South St.)

(File Art / For PhillyVoice)

When you think of art, University of Pennsylvania’s Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology might not spring immediately to mind. However, Penn Museum is home to a stunning collection of artistic and cultural artifacts from around the world. Many of the Museum’s nearly 1,000,000 objects date back thousands of years and include ancient tombs, mummies, ornate masks, jewelry, and textiles from indigenous peoples and tribes spanning the entire globe. Penn Museum is open every day, except Mondays.



There are so many masterpieces from celebrated artists on display in Philadelphia, it’s easy to see why we’ve long enjoyed a reputation as a top destination for the visual and creative arts. Now, the Indego system brings these treasures closer than ever.

Best of all, Indego affords riders an unparalleled peace of mind: Those enamored with a particular work or museum can take it in at their leisure, instead of fretting over a parking spot. So hop on a bike and exercise your mind and body with a tour of Philadelphia’s art world.