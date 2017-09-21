You’re not the only one who can’t lose weight. Here’s why

It’s happened to all of us. You’re at your annual physical reviewing last year’s health goals and come to a harsh realization – your progress on losing weight and getting in shape isn’t where you thought it would be.

Unfortunately for all of us, the older you get, the harder it becomes to lose weight. But that’s no reason to give up. In fact, weight loss is just one of many health benefits you can look forward to when you become more physically active.

The ins-and-outs of fitness and older adults

Understanding how your body and metabolism change as you age can help your efforts to manage your weight. As you age, muscle mass decreases and body fat increases. Since fat burns fewer calories than muscle, you’ll need fewer calories to maintain your current weight. Less muscle mass means slower metabolism, so losing weight is tougher, too.

OK…that’s terrible news. But, it’s all good from here on out!

So, what can you do about weight loss and aging?

First and foremost, EXERCISE! You don’t have to run a marathon, but you do have to move. First, talk to your doctor about any precautions you should take or types of activities you should avoid.

The best approach for most of us is to start slowly. The National Institute on Aging recommends building up to at least 30 minutes of activity that makes you breathe hard on most or all days of the week. Every day is best. And, you don’t have to be active for 30 minutes all at once. Ten minutes at a time is fine.

It’s also important to include exercises to build muscles and strength, improve your balance and increase your flexibility.

Why exercise?

Let’s be honest, unless you’re living under a rock, you already know about the many benefits of regular exercise. If, like me, you still have a hard time getting motivated, it’s time for the heavy persuasion. Here are some additional, lesser-known benefits of regular physical activity:

If you don’t use it, you might actually lose it. According to the National Institutes of Health, inactivity can lead to a loss of the ability to do things independently. Regular exercise does wonders for depression and anxiety. It’s a great way to get out and meet people, which is especially important since social isolation is one of the biggest problems facing older adults. Working out, especially aerobic exercise, is great for your brain. Not only can regular exercise improve your sleep, it can also help put the zing back in your love life.

Make your yearly physical a brag session with SilverSneakers®

All right. Let’s assume you’re totally sold on getting fit and making this year’s physical the one where you report some actual progress. Now what?

If you’re a member of Keystone 65 HMO or Personal Choice 65SM PPO, you’re eligible for SilverSneakers at no additional cost beyond their monthly premium. Nice, right? But it’s more than a free gym membership. There are more than 13,000 gyms to choose from, and you can take exclusive, members-only fitness classes at any one of them.

To find fitness locations, request your SilverSneakers ID card, enroll in FLEX classes or get additional details, visit silversneakers.com or call 1-888-423-4632 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

About Jennifer Tafe

As content development manager at IBX, I have the good luck to work with a team of talented, smart people who share my interest in health, fitness and nutrition. Recently, I completed my first half-marathon and set a personal record in running this year’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

This content was originally published on IBX Insights.