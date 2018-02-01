10 mouthwatering Super Bowl appetizers perfect for tailgating at home

February 01, 2018
Newsflash: The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl! And say you want to be nowhere near a bar, but would love to host a party at home.
Here are some classic tailgate recipes with a Philly twist. These dishes will keep you fired up while the underdogs shock the world. E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!
Ingredients:
24 Jumbo Buffalo Wings
11 oz. packet Ranch dressing & seasoning mix (dried)
1/4 tbsp. chili powder
1/4 cup hot sauce
1/2 cup melted butter
1 tbsp. white vinegar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 F degrees
Whisk hot sauce, melted butter, and vinegar
Toss wings in mixture and place them in single layer on sprayed sheet tray
Sprinkle ranch seasoning on wings
Bake for 30-45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 F
--
Ingredients:
1 lb. thick sliced bacon, cut in half
1 egg
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup flour
1 tbsp. paprika
1 tbsp. cajun seasoning
2 pinches black pepper
Oil for frying
Directions:
Fill a large pan with half inch of oil and get to medium-high heat (300-325F)
Mix flour and dried spices in bowl
Beat egg and mix with heavy cream
Dredge bacon in flour and coat completely
Coat bacon with heavy cream mixture
Double coat the bacon by repeating the last two steps
Place bacon in hot oil until golden brown on both sides
--
Ingredients:
12 Philadelphia soft pretzels
1/4 lb. Genoa salami
1/4 lb. capocollo ham
1/4 lb. soppressata
1/4 lb. deli ham
1/4 lb. provolone cheese
1/2 cup spicy mustard
1 tbsp. dried oregano
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 F
Slice pretzels in half to open them like a sandwich
Slice each half into quarters
Take half of the pieces and smear mustard on the inside
Stack the remaining ingredients, cheese last, on half of the pieces
Place all pieces of pretzels into oven for 5-10 minutes
Once throughly warmed and cheese is melted, put top pieces of pretzels to make into a sandwich
Spear with long toothpick or bamboo knot
--
Ingredients:
1 large tomato, diced
4 pepperoncini diced
1/4 lb. sharp provolone, diced
1/4 lb. capocollo ham, diced
1/4 lb. Genoa salami, diced
1/4 lb. prosciutto, diced
3 green onions, sliced
1 tbsp. dried oregano
1 tbsp. dried basil
1 small red onion, finely diced
1/2 head iceberg lettuce, shredded
1/4 tbsp. red pepper flakes
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
2 long Italian rolls
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
2 pinches pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, except mayo, sour cream and bread
Keep 1/4 of mixture to the side
Mix remaining 3/4 of ingredients with mayonnaise and sour cream
Chill in bowl for 1 hour
Top mixture with remaining mixture
Cut or rip roll into pieces for dipping
--
Ingredients:
2 blocks of scrapple
1 cup cornstarch
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 tbsp. paprika
2 pinches black pepper
2 cups mayo
1 cup sour cream
1 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 cup champagne
1 tbsp. Champagne vinegar
3 shakes tabasco
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
salt and white pepper to taste
Oil to fry with
Directions for Delco Fries:
Mix cornstarch, chili powder, paprika and pepper
Cut block of scrapple into 1/2 in. by 1/2 in. sticks
Dredge scrapple fries in flour
Fill large pot 1-in. deep with oil
Heat oil to 325 F
In small batches, fry scrapple fries, turning occasionally until crisp and dark (4-6 min.)
Remove scrapple and set on paper towel to drain excess oil
Directions for Main Line Champagne Sauce:
Mix mayo, sour cream, Dijon mustard, Champagne, champagne vinegar, tabasco, lemon juice, salt and white pepper
Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 1 hour.
--
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups cooked black beans
1 1/2 cups corn
2 tbsp. champagne vinegar
3 sliced green onions
1/2 small red onion, diced
1 tbsp. cumin
1 tbsp. coriander
2 tbsp. chopped cilantro
1 small tomato, diced
2 tbsp. lime juice
Directions:
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 1 hour
--
Ingredients:
2 blocks fresh mozzarella cheese
1 small log pepperoni, sliced thin
5 eggs
1/2 cup milk
5 cups panko bread crumbs
3 cups flour
1 tbsp. dried oregano
1 tbsp. dried parsley
1 tbsp. dried basil
1 tbsp. salt
1 tbsp. pepper
Oil to fry
Directions:
Mix panko, oregano, parsley, basil, salt and pepper
Beat eggs and mix with milk
Cut mozzarella into 1 in.-wide by 1/2 in. thick pieces
Press pepperoni into one side of mozzarella pieces
Dredge mozzarella pepperoni into flour
Coat mozzarella into egg wash
Dredge mozzarella into panko mix
Double bread and repeat last two steps
Heat pan of oil to 325 F
Fry mozzarella in oil until browned on one side and flip until browned on both sides
Serve with tomato sauce
--
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lbs. ground beef, veal pork mixture
18 King Hawaiian Rolls
1/2 white onion, finely diced
1/4 cup fresh basil ciffonade
1 tbsp. dried oregano
2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
2 eggs
Fresh cilantro
1/4 cup milk
1 tbsp. minced garlic
1 tbsp. fresh grated ginger
1/4 lb. sliced provolone cheese
1/2 cup roasted red peppers, julienned
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Tear 2 rolls in half and soak in milk
Mix meat, onions, basil, oregano, parsley, garlic, ginger, parmesan cheese and soaked rolls in a large bowl or mixer with a paddle
Add eggs and bread crumbs until the mixture is tight enough to hold together in a ball
Roll the mixture into 1 1/2 oz. balls and place on a sheet tray covered with parchment paper
Cook for 20-25 minutes or until thoroughly cooked
Top meatballs with cheese and melt in oven
Split all rolls and put fresh cilantro and roasted red peppers on bottom halves
Stack meatballs and roll tops onto roll bottoms and skewer with long toothpick or bamboo knot
--
Ingredients:
3 large white onions
5 cups flour
2 cups corn starch
1/4 cup baking soda
1 tbsp. paprika
4 shots tabasco
2 1/2 cups ginger ale
1 1/4 cup club soda
2 cups Yuengling
3 egg whites, whipped stiff
Oil for frying
Directions for Onion Rings:
Cut onions into 3/4 inch rings
Mix remaining ingredients except the eggs whites
Fold in egg whites into mixture with rubber spatula
Fill pot with 2 inches of oil and heat to 325 F.
Dredge onion rings in flour
Dip onion rings in batter
In batches, fry onion rings until golden brown
Directions for Chipotle Ranch:
2 cups Ranch dressing
1 Chipotle pepper, seeded
1 tbsp. lime juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Puree chipotle pepper in blender. Once pureed, add remaining ingredients and puree until evenly mixed.
--
Ingredients:
3 shingles of Philadelphia cheesesteak
1/2 white onion, finely diced
4 slices American cheese
3 sheets of puff pastry
1/2 cup flour
Salt and pepper to taste
2 eggs, beaten
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325 F.
Sauté onions in large pan until translucent
Add salt and pepper and cheesesteak meat until fully cooked and shredded
Add American cheese and cook until melted and spread thoroughly
Lightly flour clean surface large enough for puff pastry sheet
Lay pasty sheet on floured surface and lightly dust top with more flour
With a rolling pin, slightly roll out the pastry sheet
Using cookie or ravioli cutter, cut dough into 3 in.-circles
Using a brush or fingers, lightly wet the edge of circle with water
Take approximately 1 tbsp. cheesesteak mixture and place in middle of dough circle while gently pulling back half of dough up and over and press down to make a half moon
Press the edges of dough together and then roll the flap back toward the body of the pastry and press down edge again
Place pastry on a sprayed baking tray
Brush pastry with egg and bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown