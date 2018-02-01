10 mouthwatering Super Bowl appetizers perfect for tailgating at home

Newsflash: The Eagles are going to the Super Bowl! And say you want to be nowhere near a bar, but would love to host a party at home.

Here are some classic tailgate recipes with a Philly twist. These dishes will keep you fired up while the underdogs shock the world. E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice Underdog Ranch Wings

Ingredients:

24 Jumbo Buffalo Wings

11 oz. packet Ranch dressing & seasoning mix (dried)

1/4 tbsp. chili powder

1/4 cup hot sauce

1/2 cup melted butter

1 tbsp. white vinegar





Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F degrees

Whisk hot sauce, melted butter, and vinegar

Toss wings in mixture and place them in single layer on sprayed sheet tray

Sprinkle ranch seasoning on wings

Bake for 30-45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 F

--

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice Brady's Chicken Fried Bacon

Ingredients:

1 lb. thick sliced bacon, cut in half

1 egg

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup flour

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. cajun seasoning

2 pinches black pepper

Oil for frying





Directions:

Fill a large pan with half inch of oil and get to medium-high heat (300-325F)

Mix flour and dried spices in bowl

Beat egg and mix with heavy cream

Dredge bacon in flour and coat completely

Coat bacon with heavy cream mixture

Double coat the bacon by repeating the last two steps

Place bacon in hot oil until golden brown on both sides

--

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice Pederson's Soft Pretzel Grinders

Ingredients:

12 Philadelphia soft pretzels

1/4 lb. Genoa salami

1/4 lb. capocollo ham

1/4 lb. soppressata

1/4 lb. deli ham

1/4 lb. provolone cheese

1/2 cup spicy mustard

1 tbsp. dried oregano





Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F

Slice pretzels in half to open them like a sandwich

Slice each half into quarters

Take half of the pieces and smear mustard on the inside

Stack the remaining ingredients, cheese last, on half of the pieces

Place all pieces of pretzels into oven for 5-10 minutes

Once throughly warmed and cheese is melted, put top pieces of pretzels to make into a sandwich

Spear with long toothpick or bamboo knot

--

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice South Street Hoagie Dip

Ingredients:

1 large tomato, diced

4 pepperoncini diced

1/4 lb. sharp provolone, diced

1/4 lb. capocollo ham, diced

1/4 lb. Genoa salami, diced

1/4 lb. prosciutto, diced

3 green onions, sliced

1 tbsp. dried oregano

1 tbsp. dried basil

1 small red onion, finely diced

1/2 head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1/4 tbsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 long Italian rolls

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 pinches pepper





Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except mayo, sour cream and bread

Keep 1/4 of mixture to the side

Mix remaining 3/4 of ingredients with mayonnaise and sour cream

Chill in bowl for 1 hour

Top mixture with remaining mixture

Cut or rip roll into pieces for dipping

--

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice Delco Fries with Main Line Champagne Sauce

Ingredients:

2 blocks of scrapple

1 cup cornstarch

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 tbsp. paprika

2 pinches black pepper

2 cups mayo

1 cup sour cream

1 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup champagne

1 tbsp. Champagne vinegar

3 shakes tabasco

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

salt and white pepper to taste

Oil to fry with





Directions for Delco Fries:

Mix cornstarch, chili powder, paprika and pepper

Cut block of scrapple into 1/2 in. by 1/2 in. sticks

Dredge scrapple fries in flour

Fill large pot 1-in. deep with oil

Heat oil to 325 F

In small batches, fry scrapple fries, turning occasionally until crisp and dark (4-6 min.)

Remove scrapple and set on paper towel to drain excess oil





Directions for Main Line Champagne Sauce:

Mix mayo, sour cream, Dijon mustard, Champagne, champagne vinegar, tabasco, lemon juice, salt and white pepper

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 1 hour.

--

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice Championship Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups cooked black beans

1 1/2 cups corn

2 tbsp. champagne vinegar

3 sliced green onions

1/2 small red onion, diced

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tbsp. coriander

2 tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 small tomato, diced

2 tbsp. lime juice





Directions:

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 1 hour

--

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice Super Foles Mozzarella and Pepperoni Sticks

Ingredients:

2 blocks fresh mozzarella cheese

1 small log pepperoni, sliced thin

5 eggs

1/2 cup milk

5 cups panko bread crumbs

3 cups flour

1 tbsp. dried oregano

1 tbsp. dried parsley

1 tbsp. dried basil

1 tbsp. salt

1 tbsp. pepper

Oil to fry





Directions:

Mix panko, oregano, parsley, basil, salt and pepper

Beat eggs and mix with milk

Cut mozzarella into 1 in.-wide by 1/2 in. thick pieces

Press pepperoni into one side of mozzarella pieces

Dredge mozzarella pepperoni into flour

Coat mozzarella into egg wash

Dredge mozzarella into panko mix

Double bread and repeat last two steps

Heat pan of oil to 325 F

Fry mozzarella in oil until browned on one side and flip until browned on both sides

Serve with tomato sauce

--

Thomas D'Intino /for PhillyVoice Little V's Philly Hawaiian Sliders

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef, veal pork mixture

18 King Hawaiian Rolls

1/2 white onion, finely diced

1/4 cup fresh basil ciffonade

1 tbsp. dried oregano

2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

2 eggs

Fresh cilantro

1/4 cup milk

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. fresh grated ginger

1/4 lb. sliced provolone cheese

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, julienned

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs





Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Tear 2 rolls in half and soak in milk

Mix meat, onions, basil, oregano, parsley, garlic, ginger, parmesan cheese and soaked rolls in a large bowl or mixer with a paddle

Add eggs and bread crumbs until the mixture is tight enough to hold together in a ball

Roll the mixture into 1 1/2 oz. balls and place on a sheet tray covered with parchment paper

Cook for 20-25 minutes or until thoroughly cooked

Top meatballs with cheese and melt in oven

Split all rolls and put fresh cilantro and roasted red peppers on bottom halves

Stack meatballs and roll tops onto roll bottoms and skewer with long toothpick or bamboo knot

--

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice Yuengling Battered Onion Rings with Chipotle Ranch Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

3 large white onions

5 cups flour

2 cups corn starch

1/4 cup baking soda

1 tbsp. paprika

4 shots tabasco

2 1/2 cups ginger ale

1 1/4 cup club soda

2 cups Yuengling

3 egg whites, whipped stiff

Oil for frying





Directions for Onion Rings:

Cut onions into 3/4 inch rings

Mix remaining ingredients except the eggs whites

Fold in egg whites into mixture with rubber spatula

Fill pot with 2 inches of oil and heat to 325 F.

Dredge onion rings in flour

Dip onion rings in batter

In batches, fry onion rings until golden brown



Directions for Chipotle Ranch:



2 cups Ranch dressing

1 Chipotle pepper, seeded

1 tbsp. lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Puree chipotle pepper in blender. Once pureed, add remaining ingredients and puree until evenly mixed.

--

Thomas D'Intino/for PhillyVoice Philly Cheesesteak Footballs

Ingredients:

3 shingles of Philadelphia cheesesteak

1/2 white onion, finely diced

4 slices American cheese

3 sheets of puff pastry

1/2 cup flour

Salt and pepper to taste

2 eggs, beaten





Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 F.

Sauté onions in large pan until translucent

Add salt and pepper and cheesesteak meat until fully cooked and shredded

Add American cheese and cook until melted and spread thoroughly

Lightly flour clean surface large enough for puff pastry sheet

Lay pasty sheet on floured surface and lightly dust top with more flour

With a rolling pin, slightly roll out the pastry sheet

Using cookie or ravioli cutter, cut dough into 3 in.-circles

Using a brush or fingers, lightly wet the edge of circle with water

Take approximately 1 tbsp. cheesesteak mixture and place in middle of dough circle while gently pulling back half of dough up and over and press down to make a half moon

Press the edges of dough together and then roll the flap back toward the body of the pastry and press down edge again

Place pastry on a sprayed baking tray

Brush pastry with egg and bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown