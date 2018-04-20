April 20, 2018

And here goes Kevin Hart punking Dwyane Wade in Sixers-Heat series

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NBA Playoffs
Hart Wade Sixers @kevinhart4real/Instagram

Kevin Hart poses in Allen Iverson with daughter Heaven and son Kenzo.

The tables have turned in the Sixers' first-round NBA playoff matchup with the Miami Heat, who edged out Philadelphia on Monday night in Game Two at the Wells Fargo Center.

With Joel Embiid back in the lineup, the Sixers punched back at Miami, taking a 2-1 series lead with a 128-108 victory over the Heat at American Airlines Arena.

After Game Two, Heat legend and future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade joked that his vintage 28-point performance was propelled by Kevin Hart's courtside trash talk.

Hart, a North Philly native, didn't like that. He promised to be in Miami on Thursday night and sent Wade a video message on Twitter. Wade responded by telling Hart he can't come to Miami.

As a matter of fact, Hart couldn't make it to Miami on Friday night, but he still found a way to be there, sort of.

That was flying around American Airlines Arena as the Sixers battled with the Heat. Wade, who had a down night, probably wishes Hart had been there. 

There's been no response from Mr. Wade. Hart just kept on going, anyway. 

