Bucks County to host first Restaurant Week

For the first time, Bucks County will host its own Restaurant Week.

The event will take place this spring, from Sunday, April 29 through Saturday, May 5. Multicourse, prix fixe menus will be available for $25 or $35 per person.

Plan ahead and make reservations at one of the participating restaurants, like Earl's New American in Peddler's Village, Harvest in Newtown or the historic Pineville Tavern.

Restaurant Week will be countywide.

Sunday, April 29 through Saturday, May 5

$25-$35 per person

Various locations in Bucks County, PA



