Byron Maxwell has some interesting thoughts on the Eagles

Byron Maxwell's one year with the Eagles was a memorable one – but for all the wrong reasons.

Prior to the 2015 season, the former Seahawk signed a six-year, $63 million deal with the Birds. He started fourteen games and finished with a pair of interceptions and forced fumbles in what turned out to be Chip Kelly's final season at the helm.

Maxwell's lone year in Philly was one overshadowed by front office turmoil and a 7-9 record that resulted in the firing of the head coach, and it will be plays like this that get remembered:

Following the 2015 season, Maxwell was traded to the Miami Dolphins – along with Kiko Alonso – in one of several moves made by Howie Roseman that ultimately led to the Eagles being able to draft Carson Wentz second overall.

I would be lying if I told you I don’t want to do better than the Eagles do. I do. I want to win more games than them. I want to prove them wrong.



His first year in Miami didn't end much better than in his previous stop, as the 29-year-old cornerback was benched after making 13 starts (and recording two interceptions and four forced fumbles).

On Monday, he returned to the NovaCare Complex (along with his Dolphins teammates) to take part in joint practices with Eagles – and following practice, he shared his candid thoughts on his time in Philly, how it ended, and what it felt like getting benched.

By far the best exchange of the entire press conference – and this is coming directly from the transcript – only required one word from Maxwell.

Q. In the year after [the Eagles] traded you they had cornerback problems here. They had cornerback problems at the beginning of camp this year before making the trade with Buffalo. Do you think they missed you more than they realized? Maxwell: “Yes.”

Here's a look at some of the other highlights from Maxwell's session with the media:

On how his one season in Philly prepared him for Miami: "I think the things that happened in Philly made me a better leader for Miami. It made me a better football player and a better person. I was able to handle getting benched in Miami and bounced back. It was tough in Philly – just losing, losing your coach; so it helped going through all that." On why he thinks the Eagles traded him: "It was obvious. You need a quarterback."



On quarterback Carson Wentz: “He was good. He did well. He threw a couple of passes.”

On if he keeps tabs on the Eagles: “Well, yes. I would be lying if I told you I don’t want to do better than the Eagles do. I do. I want to win more games than them. I want to prove them wrong. So, yes.”

On if he feels the same way about Seattle: “No, only Philly. [laugh] No, no, Seattle. Seattle, too. Also Seattle, yes. [laugh.]”

On why he uses the trade as motivation: “That’s just what I do. You could call it petty. I don’t know what it is. That’s what I do. That’s how I feel. I mean, that’s just realistic. I know what it is, but I still want to do better than my old team. I don’t think any player wants to … when the team gets rid of you and then they do better, to be honest with you.”

On what led to his benching last season – and what he learned from it: “To be honest with you, I have no idea; but from the bench, I learned what the team needed from me and what I needed to do. From then on, I executed.”

No matter what you think of Byron Maxwell the cornerback, you've got to appreciate that kind of honesty.

