May 03, 2018

Channel your inner mermaid at the next Daybreaker

Dance on the deck of the Moshulu for this early morning workout

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Dance
The Moshulu J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

The Moshulu is a renovated ship with an outdoor bar.

Get ready to shake your (fish)tail at the next Daybreaker in Philadelphia. 

The early morning dance party/workout will take place on the deck of the Moshulu, a four-masted tall ship docked at the Delaware River waterfront, and attendees are invited to dress up in mermaid-inspired costumes for it. 

Just make sure you can move in whatever you wear.

RELATED: New exhibit will feature five rooms of Instagrammable art from Philly artists | HipCityVeg bringing vegan eats to Spruce Street Harbor Park this summer | Admiral's Tavern beer garden opens soon at Penn's Landing

The event will take place Tuesday, May 22, beginning at 6 a.m. After an hour-long yoga session, the dancing will begin.

DJ Del will provide the soundtrack to the two-hour, floating dance party. To fuel attendees at the sober morning rave, there will be breakfast bites, cold brew and juice.

Tickets to the event are now available. There's an option to go for the whole event or just the dance portion. If attending yoga, bring your own mat.

Curious but don't know what to expect? I went to the very first one in Philly and wrote about it here.

Daybreaker PHL Mermaids on the Moshulu

Tuesday, May 22
6-9 a.m. | $20-$35 per person
The deck of the Moshulu
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Dance Philadelphia Yoga

Just In

Must Read

Parks and Recreation

After a surge in crime, police have shut down Graffiti Pier
Carroll - Graffiti in Philadelphia

Sixers

Sixers legend Julius Erving: Tatum probably should've been No. 1 pick over Fultz
050318-JaysonTatum-USAToday

Restaurants

Philly restaurant lands on Conde Nast Traveler's 2018 'Hot List'
Wm. Mulherin’s Sons

Food & Drink

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these food and drink specials
Tacos

Police

Couple found dead in Bucks County home were murdered, police say
05022018_Kitty_Knight_murders_GM

Eagles

Eagles sign wide receiver Markus Wheaton
050218MarkusWheaton

Escapes

Limited - Fort Myers & Sanibel

$79 & up -- Spring & Summer Hotel Deals in Fort Myers & Sanibe

 **
Limited - Australian Outback

$2495 & up -- Australian Outback & Great Barrier Reef 8-Night Escape

 *
Limited - Washington DC Area

$99 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Summer Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.