Children can practice reading by sharing stories with dogs

Children are invited to their local library to practice reading aloud to therapy dogs.

There are multiple dates through the summer when kids of all reading levels can head to a branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia to share a story with a friendly, tail-wagging listener.

"Since pets don't correct mistakes, the pressure to 'perform' is off and reading becomes a fun, positive, enjoyable experience. The unconditional love and calming, non-judgmental presence of an animal helps the reader relax and simply enjoy reading," states the Free Library.

The next opportunity to participate is Monday, April 9. Head to the the Falls of Schuylkill Library in East Falls at 4:30 p.m. to read to Orchid.