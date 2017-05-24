Social Media People
Jim Cramer Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's 'Mad Money,' speaks about social media during a financial services technology conference sponsored by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, Wednesday, June 15, 2011, in New York.

May 24, 2017

'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer sorry for 'insensitive' WWII comment after called out by Polish Embassy

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

CNBC's Jim Cramer was quick to apologize for comparing the Polish army in World War II and a popular department store after getting called out by the country's embassy on Tuesday. 

Cramer, who hails from Montgomery County, made the comment during a broadcast of "Mad Money" earlier this month. 

"Macy's is like the Polish army in WWII; they tried to field cavalry against German tanks, and it did not end well," Cramer said during a May 11 broadcast. 

The Polish Embassy took to Twitter on Tuesday and called the remark "unnecessary, inaccurate and insensitive."

"...not once in 1939 did the Polish Army deploy cavalry against German tanks," it noted in a lengthy statement. "This is pure Nazi and Communist propaganda that continues to weave its way into Western media reports to this very day. If the mainstream media is to be respected by viewers, it cannot recycle old Nazi propaganda." 

The statement goes on to note that Polish calvary charges in 1939 were never against air tanks, but that there were some recorded charges against infantry, artillery and supplies. 

The embassy called for Cramer to apologize, which he later did on Twitter. 

Watch Cramer's comment below:


081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

