Eagles-Cardinals Week 5 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have released their Week 5 inactives against the Arizona Cardinals. As noted in our injury report earlier this week, the Eagles have a lot of key injuries on the defensive side of the ball, but are still in better health than the Cards.

Inactives

• DT Fletcher Cox: The Eagles' defensive line dominated in the first two weeks of the season, though they were neutralized by an extremely fast passing attacks against the Giants, and to a lesser degree, the Chargers. Cox has looked dominant at times this season, so his absence is a big relief for the Cardinals' banged-up offensive line. He is out with a calf injury.



• CB Ronald Darby: After suffering what looked like a gruesome ankle injury against the Redskins Week 1, the Eagles are fortunate that Darby will only miss 4-6 weeks. Darby is easily the Eagles' best corner, as his absence could be felt against the track team the Cardinals line up at wide receiver on the outside.

• RB Wendell Smallwood: With Darren Sproles out for the season, Smallwood became by far the best receiving option in the Eagles’ backfield. LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement, and Kenjon Barner simply aren't good at catching the football. I also believe that Smallwood is the Eagles’ most explosive runner, in terms of speed getting through the hole, and he has improved greatly in pass protection.

• CB/S Jaylen Watkins: With Darby out Week 2 against the Chiefs, Watkins started at corner. It is assumed here that rookie Rasul Douglas will start in his place like he did Week 3 against the Giants.

• DT Destiny Vaeao: Vaeao played 12 snaps in the regular defense Week 1 against the Redskins, and is really just a body at this stage of his career. Rookie DT Elijah Qualls suited up the last three week against the Chiefs, Giants, and Chargers in place of Vaeao.

• WR Shelton Gibson: Gibson struggled mightily catching the ball in training camp, but the team felt like his ceiling was worth keeping him on the roster. Gibson won't be seeing the field anytime soon.

• LG Isaac Seumalo: Seumalo went from starting LG to inactive in a short amount of time.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is done for the season with a torn ACL. On the field, Sproles was the Eagles' most well-rounded running back, as he can run inside, run outside, be a weapon in the passing game, and he's easily the team's best back in pass protection. Obviously, because of his small size, however, Sproles has been never been used as a 'workhorse' type of back, but he is typically on the field in the Eagles' most crucial situations. He was also the team's primary punt returner.

Wendell Smallwood will have an increased role with Sproles out, and newly signed Kenjon Barner could assume punt return duties.

• CB Sidney Jones: Everyone knew Jones would miss the start of the season when it was revealed he tore his Achilles prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. Jones is on the NFI list.



• K Caleb Sturgis: Sturgis was placed on IR with a quad injury suffered Week 1 against the Redskins. He was replaced by Bengals practice squad kicker Philadelphia legend Jake Elliott.

Inactives

OT D.J. Humphries

DE Robert Nkemdiche OG Alex Boone QB Blaine Gabbert RB D.J. Foster WR Chad Williams LB Scooby Wright

The most noteworthy player above is Humphries, who is the Cardinals' starting left tackle. He played Week 1 but has missed the last three games, with John Wetzel filling in at LT. That has not gone well. The Cards will also be missing their starting LG in Alex Boone.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• RB David Johnson: Many (self-included) had their fantasy football seasons ruined when Johnson dislocated his wrist Week 1. That is a two-to-three month injury. Johnson is a 'do-everything' back. He runs inside, he runs outside, he's phenomenal catching the football out of the backfield, and he's good in pass protection.

With Johnson in the lineup, the Cardinals' offense is unpredictable because he does everything well. Without him, the Cardinals' offense becomes much more predictable, depending on whether it's Chris Johnson or Bruce Ellington in the game. Either way, neither Chris Johnson nor Bruce Ellington do anything as well as David Johnson.

• OG Mike Iupati: Iupati went on IR with a triceps injury. He was the Cardinals' starting left guard. To replace Iupati, the Cardinals signed Alex Boone, who is now also banged up with a pectoral injury. Will Holden started at LG in place of Boone last week against the 49ers. With Humphries (the LT) also on the shelf, the left side of the Cardinals' offensive line has been a mess this season.



• OLB Markus Golden: The loss of Golden (ACL) is a very overlooked one, as he had 12.5 sacks for the Cardinals in 2016. In Golden's absence, the Cardinals are likely to start Kareem Martin. That is a significant downgrade.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.