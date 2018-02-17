February 17, 2018

Eagles stay or go: Defensive tackle

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
021718BeauAllen Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

I'm going to miss Beau Allen.

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is (finally) underway, let's take a look at each position and figure out which players will be back in 2018, and which ones will be playing elsewhere. Here we'll look at defensive tackle.

Previous "Stay or Go" positional analysis
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end
Offensive tackle | Guard/Center | Defensive end

Fletcher Cox

Cox is among the best interior defensive linemen in the league, and he was extremely disruptive in the Eagles' road to the Super Bowl. He's also locked in for the next few years on a very lucrative deal. Obviously, Cox isn't going anywhere.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:

Timmy Jernigan

Jernigan played really well over the first half of the season, and then kind of faded down the stretch. Still, he just signed a four year, $48 million contract extension, so he's not going anywhere.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Mailbag: What could the Eagles reasonably expect in return if they traded Nick Foles? | Here's how to relive Eagles' Super Bowl run from beginning to end Brandon Graham wants a new contract, and the Eagles should give him one | Patriots fans are crybabies, and it's hilarious

Beau Allen

Allen is a free agent this offseason, and it helps his value on the open market that he has played reasonably well in multiple schemes. I believe that Allen can start in the NFL, and while I don't think he'll break the bank by any means, I do think he'll receive an offer that the cap-starved Eagles will not be wise to match. 

#JimmyVerdict: Go.

Your verdict: 

Destiny Vaeao

In two of their three playoff games, the Eagles opted to go with just three defensive tackles, leaving Vaeao and Elijah Qualls on the inactive list. I think that was somewhat telling of what they think of Vaeao. 

#JimmyVerdict: With Allen potentially bolting in free agency, Vaeao will have a chance to make the team again. Those chances will decrease if the Eagles address the DT position in the draft, which seems likely.

Your verdict:

Elijah Qualls

Qualls was mostly inactive this season, but he did appear in six games as a rookie. The team likely views Qualls as having more upside than Vaeao, which should give him a leg up in training camp competition next summer.

#JimmyVerdict: He'll still have to earn a roster spot, but I'd lean toward Qualls staying.

Your verdict:

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Orange = They'll make it to camp, and will have to prove they belong on the roster.

(Note: Some mobile versions will not display colors.)

 Position
 QBCarson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld  
 RBJay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount Corey Clement Darren Sproles 
 RB (cont) Wendell SmallwoodDonnel Pumphrey Kenjon Barner  
 WRAlshon Jeffery Torrey Smith Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins 
 WR (cont) Shelton GibsonMarcus Johnson   
 TE Zach ErtzBrent Celek Trey Burton  
 OT Jason PetersLane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Will Beatty 
 OGBrandon Brooks Stefen Wisniewski Chance Warmack  
 C Jason KelceIsaac Seumalo   
 DEBrandon Graham Vinny Curry Derek Barnett Chris Long 
 DE (cont) Steven Means   
 DTFletcher Cox Tim Jernigan Beau Allen Destiny Vaeao 
 DT (cont)Elijah Qualls    
 LB    
 CB    
 S    
 K/P/LS    
 Head coach    
 Defensive coordinator    
 GM    


Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles stay or go

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What has really been going on with Markelle Fultz?
020818_Fultz-Shot_usat

Apps

Meet the Philly-area native who stars in HQ Trivia
HQ Trivia Sarah Pribis

Politics

Gov. Wolf proposes revised congressional redistricting map to Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Wolf Redistricting Map

Investigations

Read entire indictment against 13 Russians who allegedly meddled in 2016 presidential election
Russian indictments Robert Mueller

Television

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': Eagles fans cry when they see me
Nick Foles Jimmy Kimmel

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
021518DerrickJohnson

Escapes

Limited - Thai Island Hopping

$779 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.