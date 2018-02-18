Eagles stay or go: Inside linebacker

February 18, 2018
Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is (finally) underway, let's take a look at each position and figure out which players will be back in 2018, and which ones will be playing elsewhere. Here we'll look at inside linebacker.
Previous "Stay or Go" positional analysis
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end
Offensive tackle | Guard/Center | Defensive end | Defensive tackle
Hicks was a playmaker through his first year and a half in the NFL. In 2015 and 2016, in just 24 games (he missed eight games his rookie season), here were his numbers:
|Jordan Hicks
|Tackles
|Sacks
|INT
|PBUs
|24 games
|135
|2
|7
|14
That is excellent production for a player as young as he was. Unfortunately, Hicks' list of injuries are piling up:
Hicks will be playing on the final year of a cheap rookie contract in 2018. He's not going anywhere, but the Eagles will have to decide if they can count on him to stay healthy long-term.
#JimmyVerdict: Stay.
Your verdict:
Ellerbe was a late season rental after an assortment of linebackers didn't work out. He is unlikely to be back in 2018, though the team could keep him on speed dial during the season just in case.
#JimmyVerdict: Go.
Your verdict:
Goode is a versatile linebacker and special teams contributor, which has enabled him to survive on the roster seemingly forever (he joined the team in 2013). Goode is a free agent this offseason.
#JimmyVerdict: I would imagine the Eagles will once again bring Goode back on a veteran minimum deal, and he'll probably make the team, like he usually does.
Your verdict:
To make room on the roster for Sidney Jones to play in the Eagles' meaningless Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles decided to place Walker on injured reserve with a pre-existing neck injury. In his opportunities to play in 2017, Walker often struggled, though it's fair to point out that he was only a year removed from a torn ACL.
#JimmyVerdict: Walker will be back in training camp in 2018 and should be healthier than he was in 2017, but he'll have to earn a roster spot.
Your verdict:
Green = Stay
Red = Go
Orange = They'll make it to camp, and will have to prove they belong on the roster.
(Note: Some mobile versions will not display colors.)
|Position
|1
|2
|3
|4
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nick Foles
|Nate Sudfeld
|RB
|Jay Ajayi
|LeGarrette Blount
|Corey Clement
|Darren Sproles
|RB (cont)
|Wendell Smallwood
|Donnel Pumphrey
|Kenjon Barner
|WR
|Alshon Jeffery
|Torrey Smith
|Nelson Agholor
|Mack Hollins
|WR (cont)
|Shelton Gibson
|Marcus Johnson
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Brent Celek
|Trey Burton
|OT
|Jason Peters
|Lane Johnson
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Will Beatty
|OG
|Brandon Brooks
|Stefen Wisniewski
|Chance Warmack
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Isaac Seumalo
|DE
|Brandon Graham
|Vinny Curry
|Derek Barnett
|Chris Long
|DE (cont)
|Steven Means
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Tim Jernigan
|Beau Allen
|Destiny Vaeao
|DT (cont)
|Elijah Qualls
|ILB
|Jordan Hicks
|Dannell Ellerbe
|Najee Goode
|Joe Walker
|OLB
|CB
|S
|K/P/LS
|Head coach
|Defensive coordinator
|GM
Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.
Like Jimmy on Facebook.
Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.