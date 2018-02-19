Eagles stay or go: Outside linebacker

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is (finally) underway, let's take a look at each position and figure out which players will be back in 2018, and which ones will be playing elsewhere. Here we'll look at outside linebacker.

Previous "Stay or Go" positional analysis

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver

Tight end | Offensive tackle | Guard/Center

Defensive end | Defensive tackle | Inside linebacker

Nigel Bradham

Earlier this morning we broke down in detail what it might cost to retain Bradham in free agency this offseason. The guess here is that he'll get a deal somewhere in the ballpark of $5-6 million per season, and that he'll stay with the Eagles, where he is valued by Jim Schwartz.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.



Mychal Kendricks

If Bradham leaves in free agency, expect the Eagles to retain Kendricks. However, if the team feels good about Jordan Hicks' recovery from a ruptured Achilles, and Bradham re-signs with the team, Kendricks is simply going to be too costly to keep around at $7.6 million as a third linebacker.

#JimmyVerdict: We project that Bradham will indeed re-sign with the Eagles, and Kendricks will likely be on the trade block once again this offseason. After a quality season in 2017, Kendricks should attract better offers than what the Eagles received last offseason.



Kamu Grugier-Hill

Grugier-Hill is one of the best special teams players on the roster, and he has some upside at linebacker because of his impressive athleticism. He'll be a near lock to make the roster in 2018.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.



Nate Gerry

Gerry, like Grugier-Hill above, was a safety in college who converted to linebacker in the pros. Also like Grugier-Hill, Gerry wasn't much more than a special teams player in 2017.

Gerry did not make the initial 53-man roster in 2017. He was cut, came back to the practice squad, and was later added to the active roster. He was active on game day from Week 7 through the Super Bowl.

#JimmyVerdict: Gerry will have to earn a spot on the roster again, though I'd lean strongly toward him doing so in 2018.



#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Orange = They'll make it to camp, and will have to prove they belong on the roster.

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Carson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld RB Jay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount Corey Clement Darren Sproles RB (cont) Wendell Smallwood Donnel Pumphrey Kenjon Barner WR Alshon Jeffery Torrey Smith Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins WR (cont) Shelton Gibson Marcus Johnson TE Zach Ertz Brent Celek Trey Burton OT Jason Peters Lane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Will Beatty OG Brandon Brooks Stefen Wisniewski Chance Warmack C Jason Kelce Isaac Seumalo DE Brandon Graham Vinny Curry Derek Barnett Chris Long DE (cont) Steven Means DT Fletcher Cox Tim Jernigan Beau Allen Destiny Vaeao DT (cont) Elijah Qualls ILB Jordan Hicks Dannell Ellerbe Najee Goode Joe Walker OLB Nigel Bradham Mychal Kendricks Kamu Grugier-Hill Nate Gerry CB S K/P/LS Head coach Defensive coordinator GM



