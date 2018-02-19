February 19, 2018

Eagles stay or go: Outside linebacker

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nigel Bradham should be back with the Eagles in 2018.

Nigel Bradham should be back with the Eagles in 2018.

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' offseason is (finally) underway, let's take a look at each position and figure out which players will be back in 2018, and which ones will be playing elsewhere. Here we'll look at outside linebacker.

Nigel Bradham

Earlier this morning we broke down in detail what it might cost to retain Bradham in free agency this offseason. The guess here is that he'll get a deal somewhere in the ballpark of $5-6 million per season, and that he'll stay with the Eagles, where he is valued by Jim Schwartz.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:

Mychal Kendricks

If Bradham leaves in free agency, expect the Eagles to retain Kendricks. However, if the team feels good about Jordan Hicks' recovery from a ruptured Achilles, and Bradham re-signs with the team, Kendricks is simply going to be too costly to keep around at $7.6 million as a third linebacker.

#JimmyVerdict: We project that Bradham will indeed re-sign with the Eagles, and Kendricks will likely be on the trade block once again this offseason. After a quality season in 2017, Kendricks should attract better offers than what the Eagles received last offseason.

Your verdict:

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Grugier-Hill is one of the best special teams players on the roster, and he has some upside at linebacker because of his impressive athleticism. He'll be a near lock to make the roster in 2018.

#JimmyVerdict: Stay.

Your verdict:

Nate Gerry

Gerry, like Grugier-Hill above, was a safety in college who converted to linebacker in the pros. Also like Grugier-Hill, Gerry wasn't much more than a special teams player in 2017. 

Gerry did not make the initial 53-man roster in 2017. He was cut, came back to the practice squad, and was later added to the active roster. He was active on game day from Week 7 through the Super Bowl. 

#JimmyVerdict: Gerry will have to earn a spot on the roster again, though I'd lean strongly toward him doing so in 2018.

Your verdict:

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Orange = They'll make it to camp, and will have to prove they belong on the roster.

(Note: Some mobile versions will not display colors.)

 Position
 QBCarson Wentz Nick Foles Nate Sudfeld  
 RBJay Ajayi LeGarrette Blount Corey Clement Darren Sproles 
 RB (cont) Wendell SmallwoodDonnel Pumphrey Kenjon Barner  
 WRAlshon Jeffery Torrey Smith Nelson Agholor Mack Hollins 
 WR (cont) Shelton GibsonMarcus Johnson   
 TE Zach ErtzBrent Celek Trey Burton  
 OT Jason PetersLane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Will Beatty 
 OGBrandon Brooks Stefen Wisniewski Chance Warmack  
 C Jason KelceIsaac Seumalo   
 DEBrandon Graham Vinny Curry Derek Barnett Chris Long 
 DE (cont) Steven Means   
 DTFletcher Cox Tim Jernigan Beau Allen Destiny Vaeao 
 DT (cont)Elijah Qualls    
 ILBJordan Hicks Dannell Ellerbe Najee Goode Joe Walker 
 OLBNigel Bradham Mychal Kendricks Kamu Grugier-Hill Nate Gerry 
 CB    
 S    
 K/P/LS    
 Head coach    
 Defensive coordinator    
 GM    


