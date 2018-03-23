This Italian treat is a slushy mix of sorbet, liquor and prosecco

Capofitto, a pizza and gelato spot in Old City, has teamed up with Phoenixville's Bluebird Distilling to create a boozy treat ahead of summer.

Starting Monday, March 26, Capofitto guests will be able to order a sgroppino made with Bluebird craft spirits and seasonal ingredients.

The drink/dessert is a slushy combination of sorbet, booze and prosecco.

The flavor will change daily. Examples of what to expect include an old fashioned rendition with bourbon, orange sorbet and bitters, as well as a gin-based concoction with cucumber and mint.

During happy hour, from 5 to 7 p.m., sgroppinos will be $5 each. The regular price will be $11.

To accompany the slushy dessert, Capofitto will also offer two neapolitan pizzas for $10 each during happy hour.