April 25, 2018

Extramarital affair motivated murder-suicide on the Main Line

Police say Jennair Gerardot killed Sullivan Chapman because of relationship with her husband

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Murder
lowrys lane murder suicide Google Maps/Google

The first block of Lowrys Lane near the Garrett Hill NHSL station.

Officials believe an extramarital affair is the motive behind the murder-suicide that resulted in the deaths of two women on the Main Line on Monday evening. 

The victims in the case have been identified as Jennair Gerardot, 47, and Meredith Sullivan Chapman, 33. 

Reports state Gerardot had learned of an affair between her husband Mark Geradot, 49, and Chapman, prompting her to break into Chapman’s Lowrys Lane home in Radnor Township where she waited for Chapman to come home.

Geradot shot Chapman shortly after she had returned home before turned the gun on herself, police said.

Chapman until recently had been employed by the University of Delaware communications department, where Mark Geradot had recently been working as a creative director.

Chapman left her post at UD earlier this month to take a job as an assistant vice president at Villanova University. Neighbors told 6ABC that Chapman, who was married to Newark City Councilman Luke Chapman, had just moved to Lowrys Lane in the last week.

Radnor Police Superintendent William Colarulo said the incident was a calculated attack. Texts and emails, still under investigation, to Mark Geradot may have detailed Jennair Gerardot's plans, DelawareOnline.com reported.

Mark and Jennair Gerardot's Facebook pages, filled with public photos of the couple, have since garnered a flood of comments about the couple.

Though now removed, Gerardot's LinkedIn page detailed her own career in marketing and previous experience running a marketing and design company with her husband.

In 2016, Chapman ran for a state senate seat in Delaware against Sen. Dave Sokola, losing by five percentage points. Her online portfolio shows she once worked as a producer for WHYY and as a communications manager at the U.S. House of Representatives for then-Congressman Michael N. Castle.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastating loss of our new colleague,” a spokesperson Villanova said in a statement.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire university community are with her family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.”

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Murder Philadelphia Crime Affairs Radnor Township Suicide Villanova University Police University of Delaware Bryn Mawr

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers earn first playoff series victory since 2012 with surreal Game 5 win over Miami Heat
042518-MeekMill-USAToday

Development

Proposal to demolish Philly opera singer's home draws opposition from two sides
Carroll - Mario Lanza's birthplace

Movies

Your ultimate guide to free outdoor movie screenings in Philly
Movies in Clark Park

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap 2018: Here's the full schedule for the traveling beer garden
Carroll - Parks On Tap

Odd News

Police capture coyote in Mayfair section of Northeast Philly
Coy wolf PPD

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2018 NFL Draft board
042518SonyMichel

Escapes

Limited - Taj Mahal India

$2099 -- India & Nepal: Two-Week Escorted Journey w/Flights
Limited - Tokyo Japan

$2099 -- Japan Weeklong Guided Tour w/Bullet Train & Flights
Limited - Granada

$1299 -- 6-Night Journey through Southern Spain w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.