Food & Drink Sweets
Fezziwig Sweet Shoppe Courtesy of PUNCH MEDIA/Fezziwig Sweet Shoppe

Fezziwig Sweet Shoppe is now open in The Shops at Liberty Place.

November 17, 2017

Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe opens second location

Find hand-crafted ice cream, kettle corn, seasonal pies, cookies and more sweet treats inside

Food & Drink Sweets Philadelphia Openings Liberty Place Ice Cream Shops
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Shops at Liberty Place have a new addition. Fezziwig's Sweet Shoppe has officially opened, and just in time for holiday shopping.

Visitors will find hand-crafted ice cream, kettle corn, seasonal pies, cookies and more sweet treats inside. 

There's also a location at 17 N. Third Street. The Old City shop opened in June.

RELATED: Take a look inside new Yards Brewery and Taproom | More eateries opening in The Bourse Marketplace announced

While Fezziwig's Sweet Shoppe sounds like it could be from the Harry Potter universe, the name comes from another famous book.

The shop is named for the Charles Dickens' character in A Christmas Carol. Mr. Fezziwig was created to provide contrast to Ebenezer Scrooge's attitudes towards business ethics.

Fezziwig's Sweet Shoppe is located on the first floor, near the Market Street entrance.

Fezziwig's Sweet Shoppe

The Shops at Liberty Place
First floor, near Market Street entrance

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

110117-JoelEmbiid-AP

Sixers Mailbag: Are the Sixers a threat to win a playoff series?

Business

Carroll - Schuylkill River Fishing

Philly man turns 'extreme' love of fishing into YouTube stardom

Food & Drink

SLiCE pizza

SliCE giving away free pizza, offering $10 pies

Fires

APTOPIX Senior Living Community Fire

20 injured in fire at Chester County senior living community

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.