Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe opens second location

The Shops at Liberty Place have a new addition. Fezziwig's Sweet Shoppe has officially opened, and just in time for holiday shopping.

Visitors will find hand-crafted ice cream, kettle corn, seasonal pies, cookies and more sweet treats inside.

There's also a location at 17 N. Third Street. The Old City shop opened in June.

While Fezziwig's Sweet Shoppe sounds like it could be from the Harry Potter universe, the name comes from another famous book.

The shop is named for the Charles Dickens' character in A Christmas Carol. Mr. Fezziwig was created to provide contrast to Ebenezer Scrooge's attitudes towards business ethics.

Fezziwig's Sweet Shoppe is located on the first floor, near the Market Street entrance.

