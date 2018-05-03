Find a unique Mother's Day gift at one of these curated markets

Have you bought your mom a Mother's Day gift yet?

We're inching closer and closer to Sunday, May 13, so better start shopping.

If you're looking for something unique, consider heading to a curated market where artisans will be selling handmade pieces.

On Sunday, May 6, The Workshop at Bok is hosting a shopping event.

Philadelphia-based artists, designers and makers who operate at Bok will be showing off their goods. Shoppers will find jewelry, furniture, skincare, ceramics and more at the trunk show.



Sunday, May 6

Noon to 5 p.m.

1901 S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Clover Market's next stop is Collingswood, N.J.

Vendors selling antiques, art, jewelry, furniture and one-of-a-kind knickknacks will be there on Sunday, May 6.

Before stopping by, you can check out the vendors online to make the trip quick and easy.

Sunday, May 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

735 Atlantic Ave., Collingswood N.J.



Last minute shoppers, no need to stress out. Art Star Craft Bazaar will return to the Delaware River Waterfront on Mother's Day weekend.

Vendors will be set up throughout the Great Plaza. Shoppers can expect affordable and quality handmade goods such as pottery, jewelry, home goods, bath and body products, stationery, clothing, furniture, pet accessories, bags and fine art.

Stop by on May 12 to pick up a gift, or bring mom along on May 13 for a day of shopping together.

Saturday, May 12 through Sunday, May 13

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Penn's Landing Great Plaza

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106





