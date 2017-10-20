Television Comedy
Glenn Howerton Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Glenn Howerton attends the season 12 premiere of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles.

October 20, 2017

With Glenn Howerton's role uncertain, Kaitlin Olson talks 'It's Always Sunny' future

Television Comedy Philadelphia Kaitlin Olson Glenn Howerton It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia NBC Entertainment
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is approved for two new seasons and is set to resume filming next spring, but a cast member said that won't happen without co-star Glenn Howerton.

"We are hoping we can con him into doing at least half, so that he would recur,” Kaitlin Olson said of Howerton, whose future with the FXX show has been uncertain for months, in a recent interview with The Wrap. “There’s no way we’re going to do next season with zero Dennis — there just isn’t.”

A representative for Olson, who plays Sweet Dee Reynolds, later clarified to The Wrap that the show will, in fact, go on. Its next two seasons are set to air in 2018 and 2019.

But Olson said she still hopes Howerton can at least return as Dennis Reynolds in a recurring capacity.

Howerton scored a lead role earlier this year in the upcoming NBC show "A.P. Bio," further clouding his "Always Sunny" future. Dennis' status was already up in the air after his character moved to North Dakota to become a step-dad at the end of last season.

"I’m still holding out hope that he has enough of a break from [‘Sunny’] that it’ll be fun for him to come back and not have to write, not have to produce, not have to do any of that — just come back and act,” Olson said in the report. “That would be a pretty hard thing to pass up because it’s such a fun show.”

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

