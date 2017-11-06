'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is leaving Netflix

Terrible news if you like to relive the glory days of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Netflix subscribers have only about a month left to do so.

The streaming giant confirmed this week that all 12 seasons of the FXX comedy are about to disappear in December.

This is particularly upsetting because the next season of the series doesn't even start filming until next spring. That means you're left to stumble upon reruns as they surface in the late night lineups of FXX and Comedy Central. Still great, not ideal. This about sums it up.

Netflix told TechCrunch the departure of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is due to the end of a licensing agreement 20th Century Fox, which has opted not to renew previous agreements with Netflix for "Bob's Burgers," "Louie," "Family Guy," "Bones" and other popular series.

Your last official day to enjoy the series on Netflix is December 8. After that, you'll have to turn to rival Hulu, whose recent pick-up of season 12 is a small consolation for the loss of the whole back catalog.

It's not impossible that Netflix and 20th Century Fox decide at some point to renew their agreement, but there's no indication that's going to happen anytime soon.

If ever there was a month to marathon this series, that month is now.