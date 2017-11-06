Television Netflix
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Rich Fury/Invision/AP

(From left): Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day arrive at The Paley Center for Media's An Evening with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' at The Paley Center for Media on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.

November 06, 2017

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is leaving Netflix

Television Netflix United States TV Shows It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia FX Network TV
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Terrible news if you like to relive the glory days of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Netflix subscribers have only about a month left to do so.

The streaming giant confirmed this week that all 12 seasons of the FXX comedy are about to disappear in December.

This is particularly upsetting because the next season of the series doesn't even start filming until next spring. That means you're left to stumble upon reruns as they surface in the late night lineups of FXX and Comedy Central. Still great, not ideal. This about sums it up

Netflix told TechCrunch the departure of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is due to the end of a licensing agreement 20th Century Fox, which has opted not to renew previous agreements with Netflix for "Bob's Burgers," "Louie," "Family Guy," "Bones" and other popular series.

Your last official day to enjoy the series on Netflix is December 8. After that, you'll have to turn to rival Hulu, whose recent pick-up of season 12 is a small consolation for the loss of the whole back catalog.

It's not impossible that Netflix and 20th Century Fox decide at some point to renew their agreement, but there's no indication that's going to happen anytime soon.

If ever there was a month to marathon this series, that month is now. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

11062017_SethGrim_panel

WATCH: Is it OK to spit on a Nazi?

Eagles

110617CarsonWentz2

Top 10 Carson Wentz highlights in 2017 (so far), in gifs

Adventures

Bike riding

Learning to ride a bike as an adult

Eagles

Nick Foles

Video: Skip Bayless criticizes Carson Wentz for strip sack of Nick Foles

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.