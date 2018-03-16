A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache

Journalists spend their working hours many ways. On any occasion, one might be delving into history, visiting a prison, trying to find hope in a tragic situation or following a playoff-bound basketball team.

On other occasions, however, he might find himself watching old news footage on YouTube for hours – more specifically tracking the evolution of legendary news anchor Jim Gardner's mustache.

Gardner, 69, has been with 6ABC since 1976. Over the past four decades, his furry upper lip companion has taken many forms. If at this point you're thinking, "this piece of online content is a waste of my time," then click somewhere else. Jim and I certainly don't need you.