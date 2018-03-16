A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache

Journalists spend their working hours many ways. On any occasion, one might be
delving into history, visiting a prison, trying to find hope in a tragic situation or following a playoff-bound basketball team.
On other occasions, however, he might find himself watching old news footage on YouTube for hours – more specifically tracking the evolution of legendary news anchor
Jim Gardner's mustache. Gardner, 69, has been with 6ABC since 1976 . Over the past four decades , his furry upper lip companion has taken many forms. If at this point you're thinking, "this piece of online content is a waste of my time," then click somewhere else. Jim and I certainly don't need you.
Anyway, an abridged history
retrodan5/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1981.
GM stands for Great Mustache.
Randall G/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1983.
Possibly the thickets the Jim stache has ever been.
EG Premium/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1985.
Looks like somebody needs a trim.
1966122s/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1987.
The greying has begun.
TomFoolerys/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1991.
Next at 5:00: I have chosen a new barber.
PhillyTV/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1995
❄️ ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ ❄️
NewsActive3/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 2000.
It's Y2K everybo— wait, what happened to the stache? What changes the new millennium has wrought!
HKD2/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 2006
Almost back... Carol Ann Gardler/YouTube
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 2012
There it is. Side note: This screenshot came from a fun little news blooper .
6ABC.com/Screenshot
Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 2017
Feel free to send me tips on Jim Gardner's facial hair: daniel@phillyvoice.com.