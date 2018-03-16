March 16, 2018

A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Humor
Jim Gardner 1983 Randall G/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1983.

Journalists spend their working hours many ways. On any occasion, one might be delving into history, visiting a prison, trying to find hope in a tragic situation or following a playoff-bound basketball team.

On other occasions, however, he might find himself watching old news footage on YouTube for hours – more specifically tracking the evolution of legendary news anchor Jim Gardner's mustache.

WATCH: 5 hilarious moments in Philly TV news history

Gardner, 69, has been with 6ABC since 1976. Over the past four decades, his furry upper lip companion has taken many forms. If at this point you're thinking, "this piece of online content is a waste of my time," then click somewhere else. Jim and I certainly don't need you.

Anyway, an abridged history

1981

Noneretrodan5/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1981.

GM stands for Great Mustache. 

1983

NoneRandall G/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1983.

Possibly the thickets the Jim stache has ever been. 

1985

NoneEG Premium/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1985.

Looks like somebody needs a trim. 

1987

None1966122s/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1987.

The greying has begun. 

1991

NoneTomFoolerys/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1991.

Next at 5:00: I have chosen a new barber. 

1995

NonePhillyTV/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 1995

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️

2000

NoneNewsActive3/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 2000.

It's Y2K everybo— wait, what happened to the stache? What changes the new millennium has wrought! 

2006

NoneHKD2/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 2006

Almost back... 

2012

NoneCarol Ann Gardler/YouTube

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 2012

There it is. Side note: This screenshot came from a fun little news blooper

2017

None6ABC.com/Screenshot

Jim Gardner's mustache, circa 2017

Feel free to send me tips on Jim Gardner's facial hair: daniel@phillyvoice.com
Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Humor Philadelphia 6ABC Jim Gardner

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where do the Eagles currently stand on gaining compensatory picks in the 2019 NFL Draft?
031618TreyBurton

Women's History Month

Escaping George Washington: Oney Judge's 'amazing story' of courage
Only_Judge

Television

A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache
Jim Gardner 1983

Sixers

Sixers overcome rough start to steal late win against the Knicks
031618-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Opinion

Congress, listen to America: NO concealed carry reciprocity
03162018_gun_holster_wikimedia

Food

Who invented eating utensils?
fork and knife

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.