May 10, 2018

Enjoy unlimited guacamole samples at annual Guac Off at Morgan's Pier

Event benefits MANNA

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
If you love guacamole (and who doesn't?), keep Thursday, May 24, open on your calendar for MANNA's annual Guac Off at Morgan's Pier.

Ten chefs will present their most creative guacamole recipes for attendees to taste.

That's right, unlimited guacamole samples for all!

Cantina Dos Segundos, Conshohocken Brewing Company, Jose Pistola’s, La Calaca Feliz, Los Camaradas, Morgan's Pier, Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar, Red Owl Tavern, Revolution Taco and Square 1682 Restaurant will be competing against each other.

Two winners will be selected, one chosen by a panel of judges and the other by the people.

The panel of local judges includes Alex Holley from Fox 29 and players from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to guac on guac on guac, this year, there will be a churro and gelato bar, too. Plus, there will be drink specials from Casamigos Tequila.

Tickets to attend are $35. VIP tickets are also available for $55. Included is an extra hour to eat.

Proceeds from the event benefit MANNA’s mission to prepare and deliver meals to individuals battling life-threatening illnesses.

MANNA's Sixth Annual Guac Off

Thursday, May 24
6-9 p.m. | $35-$55 per person
Morgan's Pier
221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

