More than 6,0000 patients now registered for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program

Pennsylvania officials gave another update on its medical marijuana registry this week, saying the state is up to over 6,000 patients and 300 caregivers registered.

The registry had gained nearly 4,000 patients within one week of its Nov. 1 launch.

Pennsylvania health officials have reportedly estimated that about 1 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for a medical marijuana card.

“These remarkable numbers are a clear confirmation of the need for medical marijuana to ease the pain and suffering of thousands of Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “The Department of Health is working diligently and remains on track for the successful delivery of medical marijuana in 2018.”



Qualifying patients and approved physicians can register on a new state website.



Wolf signed off on the program in April 2016.

A few Philly dispensaries were among those awarded licenses throughout the state last summer.

