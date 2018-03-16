March 16, 2018

Nigel Bradham: I turned down a better offer to stay with Eagles

Newly resigned linebacker says he 'took a little less' to remain in Philly

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Nigel Bradham
021918NigelBradham Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Nigel Bradham should be back with the Eagles in 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles fans were pleasantly surprised when reports surfaced Wednesday morning that they had managed to re-sign linebacker Nigel Bradham, despite the common belief that the Eagles' top free agent would walk because of the team's salary cap situation.

Even Bradham admitted on Friday he had been nervous the Eagles would be unable to bring him back.

After making an array of roster moves and restructuring multiple contracts, the Eagles were able to lock down the 28-year-old Bradham on a five-year, $40 million contract.

The deal was a lucrative one, and rightfully so. But it turns out that the 28-year-old opted to stay in Philly despite receiving a better offer from another team.

Joining Sportsradio 94WIP by phone on Friday morning, Bradham told host Angelo Cataldi that his final decision came down to the Eagles and one other team vying for his services.

"Everything just outweighed for me to stay in Philadelphia,” Bradham said, “I took a little less to stay, but it all worked itself out.”

Bradham also talked about the Eagles' defeat of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII and told Cataldi that the prospect of continuing to work under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz played a "major" part in his decision to stay in Philly.

Listen to the interview here.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Nigel Bradham Philadelphia Super Bowl Lii NFL

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Where do the Eagles currently stand on gaining compensatory picks in the 2019 NFL Draft?
031618TreyBurton

Women's History Month

Escaping George Washington: Oney Judge's 'amazing story' of courage
Only_Judge

Television

A visual, four-decade history of Jim Gardner's mustache
Jim Gardner 1983

Sixers

Sixers overcome rough start to steal late win against the Knicks
031618-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Opinion

Congress, listen to America: NO concealed carry reciprocity
03162018_gun_holster_wikimedia

Food

Who invented eating utensils?
fork and knife

Escapes

Limited - The Azores

$599 -- Last-Minute Azores: Spring Travel + 5-Star Hotel + Flights
Limited - Coastline in Greece along the Aegan Sea

$2399 -- 10-Night Greece Tour & Aegan Cruise incl. Flights
Limited - Shamwari Safari Giraffes

$3999 -- South Africa: Luxurious Cape Town & Tented Safari w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.