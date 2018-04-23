Party down at FDR Park after crossing the Broad Street Run finish line

It's almost time for the 2018 Broad Street Run. On Sunday, May 6, thousands will race 10 miles, from one end of the city to the other.

If you're running in the race, make plans to attend a free tailgate in FDR Park once you cross the finish line. You'll be treated to free food and drink.

Enjoy a beer from Yards Brewing Co., drinks from Honest Tea or FORTO Coffee Shots. To eat, there will be hot dogs and grilled cheeses from Shake Shack.

For those with sore muscles, Phila Massages Rittenhouse will be offering complimentary massages.

All runners are welcome, along with friends and family.



The Broad Street Run tailgate is free, but tickets are required. Pick up yours at any Philadelphia Runner location, the Shake Shack in Center City or University City, or at Yards Brewing Co. between Sunday, April 29 and Saturday, May 5.

Sunday, May 6

9 a.m. to noon | Free to attend with ticket

FDR Park

1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

