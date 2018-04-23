April 23, 2018

Party down at FDR Park after crossing the Broad Street Run finish line

There will be free food, drink and massages

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Broad Street Run Tailgate
Stock_Carroll - Running on the Schuylkill River Trail in Philadelphia. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Running through Philadelphia.

It's almost time for the 2018 Broad Street Run. On Sunday, May 6, thousands will race 10 miles, from one end of the city to the other.

If you're running in the race, make plans to attend a free tailgate in FDR Park once you cross the finish line. You'll be treated to free food and drink.

RELATED: Browse a pop-up wellness market in this local yoga studio | Thousands to watch track & field stars compete at 124th Penn Relays

Enjoy a beer from Yards Brewing Co., drinks from Honest Tea or FORTO Coffee Shots. To eat, there will be hot dogs and grilled cheeses from Shake Shack.

For those with sore muscles, Phila Massages Rittenhouse will be offering complimentary massages.

All runners are welcome, along with friends and family.

The Broad Street Run tailgate is free, but tickets are required. Pick up yours at any Philadelphia Runner location, the Shake Shack in Center City or University City, or at Yards Brewing Co. between Sunday, April 29 and Saturday, May 5.

Broad Street Run Tailgate in FDR Park

Sunday, May 6
9 a.m. to noon | Free to attend with ticket
FDR Park
1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19145

