You can donate to Hurricane Harvey relief by purchasing these food & drink items

Restaurants and bars in Philly will be donating a portion of their proceeds over Labor Day weekend to Hurricane Harvey relief.

By purchasing a round of cocktails or having a meal out, you can help those affected by the natural disaster.

Rex 1516 (1516 South St.)

100 percent of sales from every Hurricane cocktail sold through Monday, Sept. 4, will be donated to the CDP Hurricane Harvey Fund.

In other words, donate $10 to hurricane relief and get a Hurricane cocktail featuring Bluebird Distilling rums.

JET Wine Bar (1525 South St.)

Courtesy of JET Wine Bar/PhillyVoice A Tito's gimlet from JET Wine Bar.

$5 from every Tito's gimlet sold through Sunday, Sept. 3, will be donated to Houston Pets Alive.

Businesses on 13th Street

Businesses on 13th Street will donate 10 percent of sales to Hurricane Harvey relief funds on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Restaurants participating include Bud & Marilyn's, Lolita, Little Nonna's, Jamonera and Barbuzzo.



In addition, Bud & Marilyn's will be donating 20 percent of tips and will be having a raffle.

Cafe Ynez (2025 Washington Ave.)

Cafe Ynez will be donating 50 percent of sales from every Pato con Mole sold through Sunday, Sept. 3, to The Pediatric Advanced Care Team at Texas Children’s Hospital. The $20 dish is made with duck breast, mole sauce and Mexican rice.

Sidecar (2201 Christian St.)

Sidecar will be donating a dollar from every burger sold to Red Cross Harvey Relief through Monday, Sept. 4. There are more than nine burger options on the menu.



Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar (10 S. Second St.)

Courtesy of Cuba Libre/PhillyVoice The raspberry mojito at Cuba Libre.

Cuba Libre (with locations in Philadelphia and Atlantic City) will donate $1 for every Tito's vodka cocktail sold to relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana. Tito's will then match each $1 donation, up to $10,000.



The following cocktails at Cuba Libre will be a part of this fundraising initiative: Raspberry mojito, Mule del Sol and Blanco Bay.

Wissahickon Brewing Co. (3705 W. School House Ln.)

A percentage of proceeds from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, will be donated to the Greater Houston Community Foundation.



BONUS: Every beer purchased between 2-4 p.m. will come with a ticket. The person with the winning ticket will receive two free tickets to the 2017 Dance on the Falls Bridge.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group will be donating 20 percent of all sales from the 53 participating restaurants across the country to help support victims of Hurricane Harvey. Philadelphia's Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse (1426 Chestnut St.) will be participating through Monday, Sept. 4.

Mac Mart (104 S. 18th St.)

Mac Mart will be donating 50 percent of all Cowboy and Cowgirl Cup sales to Austin Pets Alive through the end of the week, Sunday, Sept. 3.



Share in the comments any other bars or restaurants donating to Hurricane Harvey relief and check back for updates.