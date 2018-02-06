PHOTOS: New exhibit in Philly has a bunch of live crocodiles

February 06, 2018
You can get within inches of about a dozen live crocodiles, alligators and caimans in a new exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.
The exhibit, "Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World," lets visitors view the ancient reptiles in manmade habitats with flowing water, foliage, mood lighting, and other features that keep them thriving and content. In addition to the live creatures, there are many realistic models, informative videos and activities to explore the evolutionary history, biology, and human impact to their natural habitats.
“They may look scary to some people, but these wondrous animals have found a way to survive and flourish for millions of years, since the days of the dinosaurs,” Academy President and CEO Scott Cooper said in a news release.
“It’s important to understand these elegant predators and to find ways to share the planet.”