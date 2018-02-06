February 06, 2018

PHOTOS: New exhibit in Philly has a bunch of live crocodiles

You can get within inches of them; and some you can 'pet'

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Crocs Exhibit Academy of Natural Sciences Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Patrick Rein of Clyde Peeling's Reptile Land shows a group of curious children a 3-year-old American Alligator at the Academy of Natural Sciences, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

You can get within inches of about a dozen live crocodiles, alligators and caimans in a new exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. 

The exhibit, "Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World," lets visitors view the ancient reptiles in manmade habitats with flowing water, foliage, mood lighting, and other features that keep them thriving and content. In addition to the live creatures, there are many realistic models, informative videos and activities to explore the evolutionary history, biology, and human impact to their natural habitats.

“They may look scary to some people, but these wondrous animals have found a way to survive and flourish for millions of years, since the days of the dinosaurs,” Academy President and CEO Scott Cooper said in a news release. 

“It’s important to understand these elegant predators and to find ways to share the planet.”

Here are a series of photos from the new exhibit, on display from Feb. 3 to May 6 at the Academy of Natural Sciences. More information can be found on their website.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Two American alligators on display in the new Crocs exhibit opened on Feb. 3 at the Academy of Natural Sciences.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Patrick Rein of Clyde Peeling's Reptile Land holds a 3-year-old American Alligator at the Academy of Natural Sciences exhibit “Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World,” Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Broad-Snouted Caiman peeks his head out of the water in the exhibit “Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World” at the Academy of Natural Sciences, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.


NoneThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The exhibit “Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World,” is open from Saturday, Feb. 3, until Saturday, May 6, 2018 at the Academy of Natural Sciences.


