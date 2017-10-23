Courts People
Meek Mill Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Rapper Meek Mill performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 7, 2015, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

October 23, 2017

Report: Meek Mill gets assault case dismissed following alleged airport altercation

Courts People Philadelphia Meek Mill Assaults
By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A court case against Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill following an incident at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport earlier this year has been dismissed, TMZ first reported Monday.

Meek Mill, 30, whose real name is Robert Williams, along with members of his entourage and two airport staffers got into an alleged physical altercation back in March after an employee asked the musician for a photo, Philly.com reported at the time.

Williams and two of the employees were charged with misdemeanor assault and were handed a court summons in lieu of being arrested, according to TMZ.

Though, Williams' attorney, Joe Tacopina, said that the case would be dropped as long as he completed community service at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. Tacopina told the website that Williams already completed the hours.

The rapper struck a deal with New York courts earlier this month to get reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges dropped after he was arrested in August for popping wheelies in Manhattan.

081816_Madej_Carroll.jpg

Patricia Madej

patricia@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Development

SEPTA King of Prussia

Here's what the extended King of Prussia SEPTA rail would look like

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Food

Cheesesteak

'Monday Night Football' teaches fans how not to make a Philly cheesesteak

Halloween

Halloween costume party

Quirky Halloween events to check out this October

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.