Report: Meek Mill gets assault case dismissed following alleged airport altercation

A court case against Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill following an incident at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport earlier this year has been dismissed, TMZ first reported Monday.

Meek Mill, 30, whose real name is Robert Williams, along with members of his entourage and two airport staffers got into an alleged physical altercation back in March after an employee asked the musician for a photo, Philly.com reported at the time.



Williams and two of the employees were charged with misdemeanor assault and were handed a court summons in lieu of being arrested, according to TMZ.

Though, Williams' attorney, Joe Tacopina, said that the case would be dropped as long as he completed community service at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. Tacopina told the website that Williams already completed the hours.

The rapper struck a deal with New York courts earlier this month to get reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges dropped after he was arrested in August for popping wheelies in Manhattan.