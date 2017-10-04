Report: Woman abducted, raped by two men at Bucks County park

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly abducted by two men and at a Bucks County park.

Authorities said the incident occurred Monday afternoon at Lake Nockamixon State Park in Haycock Township, according to 6ABC.

The victim told police she was on a fishing pier at around 5 p.m. when two men forced her into a silver four-door sedan and drove her to another area of the park where she was sexually assaulted.

Police described the first suspect as a clean-shaven white male in early twenties, about 6 feet tall with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black v-neck t-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

The second suspect was also described as a white male in his early twenties, about 5'8'' with short blond hair and a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with "Under Armour" spelled in white lettering, a red and grey snap-back hat and baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact state police.