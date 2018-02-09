Send valentines to loved ones from adoptable dogs and cats at PSPCA

The Pennsylvania SPCA is celebrating Valentine's Day in two ways.

For a donation of $10 or more, the PSPCA will send a valentine from one of the shelter residents to your special someone.



Courtesy of PSPCA/PhillyVoice Send a valentine from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Provide the name and address of your loved one in the

to send. The donation will benefit animals in need.

The other way the PSPCA is celebrating the holiday is by hosting an adoption event at the Fishtown Center on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Six dogs who have been in the care of the PSPCA for at least six months will be the guests of honor.

All long-term resident dogs’ adoption fees will be waived during the event, as well as for the entire week following (Feb. 18-24), in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

PSPCA Lonely Hearts Club Adoption Event