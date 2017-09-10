SEPTA's adjusted Regional Rail schedules take effect

As part of a systemwide effort to improve the reliability and on-time performance of its Regional Rail lines, SEPTA unveiled a series of new schedule adjustments that went into effect on Sunday.

Most of the changes are designed to create more space between the trains entering and leaving Center City stations and on the main truck lines. Specific improvements were made to the Paoli/Thorndale and Lansdale/Doylestown lines to better align the paired routes.

Here are the highlights of the changes:

•For most lines, there are adjustments to weekday train times with some trains departing earlier or later than previously scheduled.

•Significant changes were made to weekday Cynwyd, Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/ Thorndale and Warminster Regional Rail Lines. Customers should refer to the new schedules at: http://septa.org/schedules/upcoming-rail.html for details.

•Airport Line: Train service remains consistent with the previous (April 23) schedule; however there are changes to continued service through Center City.

•Chestnut Hill East: Changes were made to departure and arrival times for select inbound and outbound weekday trains.

•Chestnut Hill West: Adjustments were made to inbound and outbound train departure and arrival times with select trains departing earlier than previously scheduled.

•Cynwyd: All trains will depart or arrive at different times with most trains departing from stations earlier than the previous (April 23) schedule.

•Fox Chase: Adjustments were made to departure and arrival times for select inbound and outbound weekday trains. Train #6848 previously departing from Suburban Station at 5:07 p.m., will be replaced by train #7848 which will now depart at 5:02 p.m. and will operate five minutes earlier through Center City Stations to Fox Chase.

•Glenside Combined: Select trains will now make additional stops at Elkins Park and Melrose Park Stations.

•Lansdale/Doylestown: Changes were made to weekday inbound and outbound service with select trains departing earlier than regularly scheduled. Inbound Train #5315 departing from Colmar Station at 6:10 a.m. will now stop at Melrose Park. Inbound Train #6517 will now depart from Doylestown at 7:54 a.m. and will no longer stop at Melrose Park Station. Inbound Train #535 will now originate from Lansdale Station at 12:52 p.m. Train #537 will now depart from Doylestown Station at 12:48 p.m. and make stops at Link Belt and Fortuna Stations. The final four inbound weekday trains of the service day will now depart earlier than previously scheduled. Outbound train #514 will now depart from Suburban Station at 5:59 a.m. and will no longer stop at Melrose Park Station. Outbound Train #522 will now depart from Suburban Station at 7:11 a.m. and will no longer stop at Wayne Junction. Outbound train #550 departing from Suburban Station at 11:18 a.m. will now terminate at Lansdale Station. Train #548 which departs from Suburban Station at 10:50 a.m. will accommodate outbound customers traveling to 9th Street, Colmar and Link Belt Stations. Outbound trains #594 (departing from Suburban Station at 9:50 p.m.) and train #596 (departing Suburban at 11:35 p.m.) will now stop at Melrose Park and Elkins Park stations.

•Manayunk/Norristown: Adjustments were made to departure and arrival times for select weekday inbound trains. Train #5236 as shown in the Media/Elwyn schedule will not service University City.

•Media/Elwyn: Select weekday trains will operate at different times than previously scheduled. Weekday inbound train #3226 will be replaced by Train #9338 and will originate from Media Station at 8:00 a.m. Outbound train #9357 previously departing from Suburban Station at 3:55 p.m. will be replaced by train #2357 and will now depart at 4:00 p.m. Train #2357 will not stop at 49th St. or Angora Stations.

•Paoli/Thorndale: Changes were made to select weekday departure and arrival times. Weekday outbound train #1565 departing from Suburban Station at 5:34 p.m. will depart from Malvern, Exton, Whitford and Downingtown stations two minutes earlier. These stations will now become D stops - meaning that the train will stop to pick-up or discharge passengers but may depart ahead of schedule.

•Trenton: Adjustments were made to departure and arrival times. Inbound train #7218 previously departing Trenton Transit Center at 5:37 a.m. will now depart at 5:25 a.m. Train #9700 will now depart from Trenton Transit Center at 8:27 a.m. and will make all stops inbound to Center City 10 minutes later than previously scheduled. The New Jersey Transit Connection has also been restored on Train #9700. Inbound train #754 previously departing from Trenton Transit Center at 3:44 p.m. will now depart at 3:54 p.m. and will now offer continued service to Chestnut Hill East.

•Warminster: Adjustments were made to departure and arrival times for select weekday inbound and outbound trains including earlier departure times for select trains, added outbound service and the removal of two late night weekday trains from the schedule. Train #475 departing from Jenkintown-Wyncote at 10:23 p.m. will no longer operate. Weekday outbound train #404 departing from Suburban Station at 6:05 a.m. will now stop at Melrose Park Station. Outbound Train #408 departing from Suburban Station at 7:05 a.m. will terminate at Glenside Station and will no longer stop at Wayne Junction, Fern Rock, Melrose Park or Elkins Park Stations. Train #7406 will provide local service outbound from Suburban Station to Warminster. Trains #470 (departing from Suburban Station at 10:35 p.m.) and train #468 (departing from Suburban Station at 11:35 p.m.) will no longer operate.

•West Trenton: Changes were made to weekday inbound and outbound service with select trains departing from stations earlier than previously scheduled. New evening train #3459 will now provide service to Center City and continuing to the Airport. Train #4376 will now terminate at Neshaminy Falls Station.

•Wilmington/Newark: Adjustments were made to weekday and Saturday service including adjustments to departure and arrival times with select trains operating earlier than previously scheduled. Inbound train #2720 will operate five to seven minutes later between Wilmington and Darby Stations and will no longer make stops at Highland, Crum Lynne, Norwood, Sharon Hill or Curtis Park Stations. Inbound train #222 will now originate from Wilmington Station. Outbound train #209 will now depart from Suburban Station at 8:05 a.m. and will now service Claymont and Wilmington stations. Saturday inbound train #9236 will now originate from Wilmington Station and will stop at Claymont Station. Train #9236 will now operate 22 minutes later between Marcus Hook and Center City Stations. Train #9251 will service Ridley Park at 5:30 p.m. as a D-stop - meaning that the train will stop to pick-up or discharge passengers but may depart ahead of schedule.

Customers are advised to refer to the timetables for each line to key in on specific arrival and departure changes. New printed schedules will be available at Center City stations and can be accessed here.