February 17, 2018

Prosecutor: South Jersey man threatened to 'shoot up the school'

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Threats
Camden County Prosecutor's Office shield Camden County Prosecutor's Office/

An 18-year-old South Jersey man was arrested Thursday after multiple students at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees heard him say he was going to "shoot up the school," the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jacob Finkelstein, 18, allegedly made such false claims to students during school hours on Feb. 9. He was charged with second-degree false public alarm and a third-degree terroristic threats charge.

RELATED: Florida shooting survivor hid in a closet. 70 years ago, her Camden grandfather hid from nation's first mass murderer

A release from the prosecutor's office stated that Voorhees police were made aware of the incident on Thursday, one day after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly gunned down 17 students and staff with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. 

Voorhees police found no weapons when they checked Finkelstein's residence, the release stated. He was held in Camden County jail pending a court appearance.

On Friday morning, students and staff at Wagner Middle School in North Philadelphia experienced a scare after the principle called 911 to report that a student had allegedly seen an armed male at the school. 

A lockdown put in effect shortly before 9 a.m. was later lifted after investigators found a toy gun on school grounds. There were no reports of any arrests as of Friday afternoon.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Threats Voorhees South Jersey New Jersey Police

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What has really been going on with Markelle Fultz?
020818_Fultz-Shot_usat

Apps

Meet the Philly-area native who stars in HQ Trivia
HQ Trivia Sarah Pribis

Politics

Gov. Wolf proposes revised congressional redistricting map to Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Wolf Redistricting Map

Investigations

Read entire indictment against 13 Russians who allegedly meddled in 2016 presidential election
Russian indictments Robert Mueller

Television

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': Eagles fans cry when they see me
Nick Foles Jimmy Kimmel

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
021518DerrickJohnson

Escapes

Limited - Thai Island Hopping

$779 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.