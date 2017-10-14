Celebrities Technology
October 14, 2017

Taylor Swift to launch own social networking app 'The Swift Life' for fans

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Big-time Taylor Swift fans will soon be able to express their love for the pop star in a whole new way.

Glu Mobile Inc., responsible for celebrity mobile games like "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" and "Nicki Minaj: The Empire," is teaming up with Swift for the upcoming launch of "The Swift Life," the company announced this week.

Swift, the Grammy-award winner who hails from Berks County, posted a teaser video to her official YouTube account that promised fans exclusive pictures and videos as well as "Taymojis."

"I think you guys are really going to like this," Swift said in the video. "I mean I hope, it would be preferable if you did."

The app will be released in beta form "in limited territories soon," with promise of a nation-wide launch by the end of the year for iOS and Android users.

“We’ve worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life,” said Nick Earl, Glu’s President & CEO in a news release. “The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community. We look forward to its worldwide launch later this year.”

Swift's latest album, "Reputation," will be released on Nov. 10.

