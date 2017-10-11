Shopping Markets
01_060917_Rittenhouse_Carroll.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rittenhouse Square, viewed from the AKA Hotel at 18th and Walnut streets, shows the park's northeast entrance and the surrounding high-rise buildings.

October 11, 2017

At three-day outdoor Fine Craft Show, shoppers can find original handmade goods

Diners can enjoy park-side views of the craft show from pop-up 18th Street Outdoor Café

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The fall edition of the Rittenhouse Fine Craft Show will take place over three days in the park. 

Beginning Friday, Oct. 13, shoppers can find original and handcrafted furniture, pottery, clothing, jewelry, glassworks and more in the pop-up outdoor marketplace.

View the full list of participating craftsmen here.

RELATED: Night Market Yè Shì to take over streets of Chinatown | Oktoberfest beer garden opening in Philadelphia Museum of Art | Shop new Made in Philadelphia Fall Market at Dilworth Park

The show is free to attend and opens at 11 a.m. each day. Vendors will close around 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On the final day, they will close an hour earlier at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, three Rittenhouse Park restaurants will once again expand their outdoor seating to the street. A section of 18th Street will be car-free from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. so more diners can enjoy park-side views of the craft show.

The Rittenhouse Square Farmers' Market will also be at the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those strolling through can grab fresh fruit, a bouquet of flowers or a locally made treat.

Rittenhouse Fine Craft Show

Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15
Opening at 11 a.m. each day | Free to attend
Rittenhouse Square Park

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

