At three-day outdoor Fine Craft Show, shoppers can find original handmade goods

The fall edition of the Rittenhouse Fine Craft Show will take place over three days in the park.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 13, shoppers can find original and handcrafted furniture, pottery, clothing, jewelry, glassworks and more in the pop-up outdoor marketplace.

View the full list of participating craftsmen here.

The show is free to attend and opens at 11 a.m. each day. Vendors will close around 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On the final day, they will close an hour earlier at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, three Rittenhouse Park restaurants will once again expand their outdoor seating to the street. A section of 18th Street will be car-free from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. so more diners can enjoy park-side views of the craft show.

The Rittenhouse Square Farmers' Market will also be at the park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those strolling through can grab fresh fruit, a bouquet of flowers or a locally made treat.

Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15

Opening at 11 a.m. each day | Free to attend

Rittenhouse Square Park