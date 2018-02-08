February 08, 2018

A totally visual and somewhat NSFW recap the Eagles Super Bowl parade

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Eagles Parade Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fans dance on top of an electrical box on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the Eagles championship parade, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

Philadelphia Eagles fans have waited their entire lives to see the Lombardi Trophy carried down Broad Street, so it's only fitting that their first Super Bowl parade was one they'll remember for the rest of their lives. 

Obviously, there was Jason Kelce's award-winning, beer-chugging, NSFW performance, which started as soon as the parade pulled out of the parking lot and wrapped up with one of the best speeches we've ever heard. Oh, and he did the whole thing while wearing a Mummers costume. 

If you watched the parade on TV, you might not have noticed; however, if you were in attendance or following along on social media, you're well aware that the entire parade had a bit of a NSFW theme. That's not to say it wasn't a family atmosphere – it was for the most part – but some parents are definitely going need to have an awkward conversation with their kids this weekend, like trying to explain what "Glory Foles" means. 

MORE ON THE PARADE: WATCH: Jason Kelce delivers epic profanity-filled speech, is MVP of Eagles parade | PHOTOS: The most random and unusual Eagles jerseys spotted at the parade | Here are Philly's best tweets from the Eagles Super Bowl parade | PHOTOS: The Eagles championship parade | Twitter, paradegoers react to Jason Kelce's fiery speech: 'Build him a statue' | Malcolm Jenkins: The Eagles are the best team in sports 

 Just like the parade, not everything in here explicit, but there's at least a handful of references to Nick Foles and the size of his, well, you'll see... 


Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Super Bowl Lii Eagles Parade

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.