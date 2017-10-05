There's a new spot to drink bottomless mimosas in Philly

Thanks to new owners, the old Vesper Club has been transformed into the new Vesper Sporting Club, which will celebrate its grand opening this weekend.

The space is part sports bar with more than 40 HD TVs, including a 28-screen video wall in the main room; part speakeasy, complete with a secret bookcase-door; and part nightclub with bottle service, big-name DJs and dancing.

There's a lot going on, so we're going to focus on the most exciting news about Vesper Sporting Club opening in Philly. There will be a new place to drink bottomless mimosas, at least on Sundays.

The city is full of great brunches but not many offer bottomless drinks, and while the BYO option is great, sometimes it's nice to let someone else do the work.

At Vesper Sporting Club, Sunday brunch will begin at 11 a.m. For $25, you can drink all the mimosas you want.

Vesper's first bottomless brunch will be on Oct. 8 , when the Eagles play the Cardinals. The game will be screened on the club's many TVs.

To eat, there will be shareable items. Get a group together to tackle the 3-foot cheesesteak or the 5-pound steak.

Other grand opening weekend events include DJ Paul Castro performing on Friday, Oct. 6, and a "Down the Rabbit Hole" theme party-brunch on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Check Vesper's Facebook or website for announcements on other upcoming events this fall.

There will be DJs most Friday and Saturday nights and various theme brunches Saturday mornings.

Opening Friday, Oct. 6

223 S. Sydenham St.

