February 05, 2018

WATCH: Eagles players featured in 2018 NFL 'Bad Lip Reading'

By Daniel Craig
Foles Wentz Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Philadelphia Eagles injured quarterback Carson Wentz (r) watches quarterback Nick Foles (9) warm up before action against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field.

We're all feeling pretty good about the Eagles, huh?

Rightfully so. They just beat the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

And since you're probably still in the mode of consuming all things Birds, you'll probably be interested in watching the below video. 

It's the annual "Bad Lip Reading" of the NFL season. Several Eagles players and one coach are featured; Alshon Jeffery, Chris Long, Carson Wentz, Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, Brandon Graham and Duce Staley all make appearances. There's even a Prince Harry reference!

Enjoy:


Daniel Craig
