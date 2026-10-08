Pennsylvania's ban on most e-cigarette products begins soon

Pennsylvania will begin forcing its new ban on most vape and e-cigarette products on Oct. 19, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday.

A law signed last year by Gov. Josh Shapiro bans the sale of any electronic cigarettes, disposable vaporizers and vape juice products, except for 159 products from six manufacturers: Blue Nine, Custom Technologies, Juul Labs, NJoy, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company and The Schwartz E-Liquid.



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"This law is about keeping harmful products out of the hands of both children and adults who may not realize what they are consuming," Sunday said this week in a memo.

Gas stations, vape shops and other retailers only may sell products that are approved and listed in a directory created by the state. Any other products are illegal to sell.

The attorney general's office plans to do "targeted enforcement" across the state, Sunday's memo says. Part of the process will involve educating sellers about compliance with the law.

"Penalties will be graduated in accordance with the law for repeat offenders," the memo says.

The attorney general's office will continue to review applications from manufacturers for inclusion in the directory.

The Inquirer reported that the majority of vape products now sold in vape and smoke shops and in convenience stores will be illegal and that there is widespread confusion and lack of understanding about the ban among sellers.

Health risks of vaping

Vaping devices heat liquid solutions that typically contain nicotine, turning it into vapor that can be inhaled. Some liquids are flavored, which many health experts say makes vaping more attractive to adolescents.

Vaping has been promoted as a safer alternative to cigarettes, because vapes do not include the carcinogens and tars found in cigarettes. Some studies have found that e-cigarettes with nicotine can help people stop smoking cigarettes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. But the CDC notes that the FDA has not approved any e-cigarette products to help people quit smoking and that the long-term effect of vaping is unknown.

The Mayo Clinic and other health experts warn that nicotine is addictive and that the flavors and stabilizers can cause unknown inflammation to the lungs.

A 2024 study found that e-cigarette use among teens had dropped since 2019, when 1 in 4 high school students were users. But the researchers found many young adults who began vaping as teens struggled to break the habit.

Additional research has linked vaping to cognitive issues, pregnancy complications and harmful cardiovascular effects, including heart failure, among other health issues.