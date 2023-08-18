Man beaten to death during carjacking in Northern Liberties, police say

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death during a carjacking in Northern Liberties on Thursday night, police said.

Police found the man lying on the ground, and bleeding from a head wound, when they responded to a reported robbery at Third and Cambridge streets at 9:53 p.m. The man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he died at 10:40 p.m. The man's name has not been released by police.

A witness told police that the man was sitting in a parked Toyota Highlander when two men, whose faces were covered, pulled up on a dirt bike, CBS Philadelphia reported. Investigators believe he was waiting for a family member because someone arrived shortly after he was rushed to the hospital.

One attackers fled the scene in the Highlander, which was last seen heading west on Cambridge Street, police said. The other fled on the dirt bike, heading toward Girard Avenue. Using Toyota's tracking app, police recovered the stolen SUV Friday morning in Camden's Fairview Village neighborhood, FOX29 reported.

Camden police are searching the car for fingerprints and DNA in hopes of identifying the attackers, 6ABC reported.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at (215) 686-8477. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online.