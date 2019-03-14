More Sports:

March 14, 2019

Report: Eagles sign LB L.J. Fort

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
031419LJFort Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

This is L.J. Fort. Probably.

According to Reuben Frank of NBC Philly, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed journeyman linebacker L.J. Fort, who has had previous stints in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Seattle, and Pittsburgh.

Fort has mostly been a special teamer over his career, as Frank noted. He has played in 61 games, with only three starts.

The Fort signing is similar to some of the linebacker signings the Eagles made a season ago, like D.J. Alexander and LaRoy Reynolds.

He has 65 career tackles and 3 sacks.

With this move, the Eagles' 2019 Super Bowl odds went from 18/1 to 5/1.

