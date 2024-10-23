Phillies stay or go: Nick Castellanos

First and foremost, Castellanos is clutch. Very clutch. The 32-year-old hit his first career postseason walk-off — and actually the first for the Phillies since Jimmy Rollins did it in 2009 — in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Mets. Over the last 10 seasons, there have been 708 walk-off hits in a regular season game. Only seven hitters have more than Casty's seven (Starling Matre and Carlos Correa have 10). Bryce Harper actually is in second in the majors with nine such hits. Castellanos has had four of those — not including his playoff winner — in 2024.

In addition, the Phillies have very little by way of reliable outfielders right now. And for all his ups and downs, Castellanos was the only player on the roster to start all 162 games last season, which is no easy feat. He had fine offensive numbers — hitting .254 with 23 homers and 86 RBI — and doesn't appear to have his job in any sort of jeopardy as far as his roster spot goes.

He had a brutal start to 2024, hitting .233 over the first 96 games of the season. But in the final 66 games after the All-Star break he really came on, hitting .287, walking more while striking out less, and increasing his slugging percentage by over 100 points.

The two-time All-Star was inked to a five-year, $100 million contract back in 2022, and has two more years left on the deal. Trading a 32-year-old with $40 million remaining is not an easy task, and player-for-play deal at that high a level is extremely rare. For logistical reasons alone, it seems pretty set that Casty will be back next year.

Why he should go?