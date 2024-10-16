More Sports:

October 16, 2024

Phillies stay or go: Alec Bohm

The Phillies have two years of control left over their homegrown third baseman.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Alec-Bohm-Blue-Jays_050824_USAT Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Alec Bohm has cooled down a bit.

It came too soon — a pivotal offseason for the Phillies as they scratch their heads after an embarrassing loss to the Mets in the NLDS.

The first thing the team will need to decide is what they should do with the 26 men who got them the 2-seed in the National League with 95 wins this past season. Who should stay, and who should go?

It would be lunacy to return the entire roster. They need some changes. The bullpen was obviously an issue in the playoffs, the team did not have enough contact hitters, nor did it have the best defense in place to handle the young and feisty Mets. But just how and should the team approach these necessary changes?

Our next visit to this topic will touch on a player who struggled a ton in the postseason, third baseman Alec Bohm.

Phillies stay or go

The stars | The bullpen | The bench | Alec Bohm | Taijuan Walker 
Bryson Stott | Brandon Marsh | Johan Rojas | Nick Castellanos | Rob Thomson

Why he should stay?

Bohm is a homegrown first-round pick who has carried his weight — most of the time — on offense this season for the Phillies. Take a look at his ranks among all 389 (not all of them qualified) National League hitters from the 2024 season:

CategoryStatNL Rank
Batting avg.28014th
On base %.33227th
WAR3.041st
Doubles442nd
RBI979th
Avg exit velo90.424th


Bohm had a career-high 117 OPS+ in 2024, but was much better in the first half of the season, and was not hitting well after his late season hand injury.

Clearly there is plenty of value there for the 28 year old to remain with the Phillies. He is a very good hitter, though the power stroke hasn't developed like many have hoped as he had just 15 homers last season.

On a team with skyrocketing salaries, Bohm is estimated to earn around $8 million next year under arbitration. He will have one year remaining of team control in 2026 where he'll likely earn less than market value again. That alone might be enough for the Phillies to roll the dice with him yet again.

It might be in the team's best interest to hope that top prospect Aidan Miller (just 20) is able to make the leap to the majors in one or two seasons, taking the reigns from Bohm when he hits free agency. 

Unless the Phillies are willing to take a gigantic swing at Alex Bregman this winter, there aren't any real upgrades available on the open market. 

Why he should go?

Let's start with the playoffs. He went 1-for-13. Not good. It's a small sample size but Bohm was in a slump for a lot of the second half of September and the timing definitely hurt his standing with the team and with the fans. It is worth noting that he has a .214 batting average in 34 career postseason games. 

Lacking a ton of areas where they can actually upgrade on the roster, the third base situation could be one that deserves some attention. With veterans at every position under contract for hundreds of millions of dollars, Bohm's cheap contract could make him moveable as a trade asset.

The main shortcoming for Bohm is that he is one of the least talented defensive third baseman in baseball. According to a bevy of different measurements via baseball reference, Bohm ranks near the bottom in some advanced categories. Exactly 210 ballplayers played at least one defensive inning at third base. Some numbers:

• Bohm was worth -1 runs above average at third, the 110th best in the majors
• He had a neutral 0 runs saved above average, improved from -10 runs saved last year
• He was worth 3 runs when a baseball was hit to him at third base, 16th best
• He rated -2 on good plays-misplayed ball ratio, the third worst
• His throws from third base saved -3 runs this season, 162nd 
• He had 14 errors, the second most in the majors

His weakness as a defender doesn't always show up in the stat sheet, but it does not pass the eye test. He did improve, as hard as that is to believe, from 2023. Will he continue to get better at the hot corner?

One could argue that a player more adept to making difficult plays in the infield could have helped the Phillies advance in the playoffs, as he missed a few big opportunities to turn double plays or cleanly field baseballs against the Mets in the NLDS.

The main question Phillies management will need to deal with was whether his offense — he came in second in the league in doubles and hit .280 with 97 RBI while making his first All-Star team — makes up for his liability at third. 

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Alec Bohm

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

History

Revolutionary War soldier's rare sword to be displayed in Philly

Revolutionary War Soldier

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Adult Health

Millions of adults have ADHD — and many more suspect they do, too

undiagnosed adult adhd

Entertainment

TV star Larry Wilmore mixes magic with comedy for Philly show

Larry Wilmore

Sixers

Instant observations: Paul George suffers left knee hyperextension in Sixers' preseason win vs. Hawks

Paul George 10.14.24

Entertainment

Kevin Hart adds fourth 'Acting My Age' comedy show at The Met

Kevin Hart The Met

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved