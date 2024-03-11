The Eagles — and every other NFL team aside from the Bengals — lost some draft capital

The NFL has determined that the Cincinnati Bengals were erroneously deprived of a third-round compensatory pick, and have fixed the error by awarding them the 97th overall pick.

The Eagles previously held the 97th overall pick. They will now pick 98th overall, and every pick thereafter — picks 160, 170, 171, and 210 — will all move back a spot. The Eagles' new picks are as follows:

Round Overall How acquired 1 22 Eagles' own pick 2 50 From Saints 2 53 Eagles' own pick 3 98 Compensatory pick 5 161 From Buccaneers 5 171 Compensatory pick 5 172 Compensatory pick 6 211 Compensatory pick



I'm sorry to be the bearer of this devastating news.

