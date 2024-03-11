More Sports:

March 11, 2024

The Eagles — and every other NFL team aside from the Bengals — lost some draft capital

A draft pick error moves some Eagles picks back.

By Jimmy Kempski
031124RogerGoodell Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Way to go, Roger.

The NFL has determined that the Cincinnati Bengals were erroneously deprived of a third-round compensatory pick, and have fixed the error by awarding them the 97th overall pick.

The Eagles previously held the 97th overall pick. They will now pick 98th overall, and every pick thereafter — picks 160, 170, 171, and 210 — will all move back a spot. The Eagles' new picks are as follows: 

Round Overall How acquired 
22 Eagles' own pick 
50 From Saints 
53 Eagles' own pick 
98 Compensatory pick 
161 From Buccaneers 
171 Compensatory pick 
172 Compensatory pick 
211 Compensatory pick 


I'm sorry to be the bearer of this devastating news.

