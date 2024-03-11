The Eagles — and every other NFL team aside from the Bengals — lost some draft capital

March 11, 2024
The NFL has determined that the Cincinnati Bengals were erroneously deprived of a third-round compensatory pick, and have fixed the error by awarding them the 97th overall pick.
An error by the NFL Management Council -- spotted by @nickkorte -- ended up giving the #Bengals a third-round compensatory pick.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 11, 2024
The Eagles previously held the 97th overall pick. They will now pick 98th overall, and every pick thereafter — picks 160, 170, 171, and 210 — will all move back a spot. The Eagles' new picks are as follows:
|Round
|Overall
|How acquired
|1
|22
|Eagles' own pick
|2
|50
|From Saints
|2
|53
|Eagles' own pick
|3
|98
|Compensatory pick
|5
|161
|From Buccaneers
|5
|171
|Compensatory pick
|5
|172
|Compensatory pick
|6
|211
|Compensatory pick
