Attend a chair yoga class every Thursday at Independence LIVE.

August 09, 2017

Attend a chair yoga class every Thursday in Center City

By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

If you’re looking for a way to introduce exercise and clarity of mind into your weekly schedule, then Chair Yoga at Independence LIVE is the perfect solution. This class follows a gentle routine consisting of stretches, breathing, and postures that improve wellness and require no additional equipment needed other than – you guessed it – a chair! All you’ll need to bring is a towel and water!

The next class takes place on Thursday, August 17 at 11:15 a.m.

RSVP for Chair Yoga

Chair Yoga

Thursday, August 17 | 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

