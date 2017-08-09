Attend a chair yoga class every Thursday in Center City

If you’re looking for a way to introduce exercise and clarity of mind into your weekly schedule, then Chair Yoga at Independence LIVE is the perfect solution. This class follows a gentle routine consisting of stretches, breathing, and postures that improve wellness and require no additional equipment needed other than – you guessed it – a chair! All you’ll need to bring is a towel and water!

The next class takes place on Thursday, August 17 at 11:15 a.m.

RSVP for Chair Yoga

Thursday, August 17 | 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Independence LIVE

1919 Market Street, 2nd Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19103