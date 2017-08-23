Health Meditation

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Mindfulness Meditation IBX photo Independence Blue Cross/for PhillyVoice

This class offers attendees clarity of mind and a unique way to manage stress through variety of different techniques.

August 23, 2017

Attend this Mindfulness Meditation class every Thursday

Health Meditation Philadelphia Relaxation Mindfulness Breathing Classes Stress
By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

When you’re constantly on the go, it’s important to take some time to de-stress and relax – even if it’s just once a week! If you’re searching for an effective way to unwind, look no further than Mindfulness Meditation at Independence LIVE.

This unique class offers attendees clarity of mind and a unique way to manage stress through variety of different techniques. You’ll build resilience and find deep relaxation through visualization, breathing techniques, and the power of intention.

The next Mindfulness Meditation class takes place on Thursday, August 31 at 12:15 p.m. and is free to members of an Independence Blue Cross health plan.The only thing you’ll need to bring is a bottle of water!

RSVP for Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness Meditation

Thursday, August 31 | 12:15 – 1 p.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market Street, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

082117_Phillies_Kingery

Phillies Prospect Power Rankings, sixth edition

Development

04_072017_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Report: Point Breeze, Fairmount among Philly neighborhoods seeing the most progress

Eclipses

01-082117_Eclipse_Carroll-2.jpg

In Philadelphia region, solar eclipse becomes teachable moment as millions look skyward

Solar Eclipse

Donald Trump Solar Eclipse

He did it

Escapes

Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.