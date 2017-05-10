Health and Fitness Yoga

IBX LIVE Yoga on the Mat Independence Blue Cross/for PhillyVoice

Yoga on the Mat takes places every Monday at Independence LIVE.

May 10, 2017

Every Monday at Independence LIVE: Yoga on the Mat

By PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

Are you looking for a way to add some exercise and clarity of mind to your routine? Then you’re invited to Independence LIVE every Monday for Yoga on the Mat, a yoga class designed for all levels. In this class, you’ll learn techniques on the mat to improve your overall well-being without the need for extra equipment. All you’ll need to bring is a yoga mat, a towel and water!

The next Yoga on the Mat class takes place on Monday, September 25 at 12:15 p.m. and is free to members of an Independence Blue Cross health plan.

RSVP for Yoga on the Mat

Yoga on the Mat

Monday, September 25 | 12:15-1 p.m.
Independence LIVE
1919 Market St., Second Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

PhillyVoice Staff, Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross

