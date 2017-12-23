December 23, 2017

Healthy Recipe: Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

By Do It Better Wellness
Food Recipes

Butternut Squash Apple Soup IBX LIVE Tom D'Intino/for PhillyVoice

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

The creamy goodness of butternut squash soup in the wintertime seems to warm the body from head to toe. Smooth and silky going down, this recipe with apples and fresh ginger from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class is one to be remembered.

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup – 6 servings

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 celery stalk, diced
1 carrot, diced
1 butternut squash, peeled, chopped, seeds removed (about 7-8 cups)
2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped (about 3 cups)
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic, sliced
1 tsp dried rubbed sage
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
3/4 cup apple cider
For Serving: 1/2 cup plain yogurt

Directions:

  1. Heat olive oil in soup pot over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, celery and cook, stirring until softened, about 6 minutes.
  2. Stir in squash, apples, ginger, garlic, sage, salt and pepper.
  3. Add the broth and cider, bring to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until squash is tender, about 25 minutes.
  4. Uncover and allow to cool slightly, about 15 minutes. Then puree soup with either an immersion hand blender or a blender until smooth.
  5. Reheat if necessary. Serve warm and garnish with the yogurt.

Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 190; Fat: 4.5g; Sodium: 470mg; Carbs: 32g; Fiber: 5g; Protein: 5g

