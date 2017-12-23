Healthy Recipe: Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

December 23, 2017
The creamy goodness of butternut squash soup in the wintertime seems to warm the body from head to toe. Smooth and silky going down, this recipe with apples and fresh ginger from Independence LIVE’s weekly Healthy Cooking Class is one to be remembered.
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 celery stalk, diced
1 carrot, diced
1 butternut squash, peeled, chopped, seeds removed (about 7-8 cups)
2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped (about 3 cups)
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh ginger
2 cloves garlic, sliced
1 tsp dried rubbed sage
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
3/4 cup apple cider
For Serving: 1/2 cup plain yogurt
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 190; Fat: 4.5g; Sodium: 470mg; Carbs: 32g; Fiber: 5g; Protein: 5g